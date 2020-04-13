Satish Kaushik recollects Salman Khan’s golden words while shooting Tere Naam: We’re sending a wrong message to the youth [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Now that we’re all in lockdown, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s paramount that we stay safe and in stay indoors. That being said, it’s our duty as entertainment-media personnel to bring you all the latest in entertainment news, and for that very purpose, we’ve conducting regular live chat sessions with several eminent celebrities to not only get you the best Bollywood news but also provide you a window into their hearts and minds with nothing happening on the movie front. Also Read – ‘With Salman Khan by my side, I am still hopeful for a good theatrical release,’ says Satish Kaushik on his directorial comeback, Kaagaz

Recently, BollywoodLife was privileged to conduct a truly heartwarming and nostalgic Insta live chat with the multi-faceted and legendary Satish Kaushik sir, whose inexhaustible body of work speaks for itself. Despite having been a part of innumerable iconic films and having played so many memorable characters, Satishji graciously opened up in an exclusive interview on how he’s still trying to reinvent himself, evolve with the times and learn from the new generation, why he took a long break from direction before helming Kaagaz that’s up for release, and how Salman Khan had told him that though Tere Naam will work, they’re sending a wrong message to the youth — such humility and honest after having achieved so much. Also Read – Shabana Azmi accident: ‘She is much better and under strict observation,’ says Satish Kaushik

With Kabir Singh having drawn so much flak from a section of the audience and media for its patriarchal, misogynistic and at times, downright toxic masculinity, we couldn’t help but quiz Satishji on his thoughts about what the reaction to one of his biggest hits and among Salman’s most iconic films, Tere Naam, would’ve been had it released in today’s day and age of wokeness and social-media scrutiny. This let the veteran actor-filmakers to recount an anecdote that Salman Khan had told him while shooting the movie. Also Read – Baaghi 3: THIS Bharat actor joins Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s action entertainer

“Yes, there are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn’t believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we’re sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn’t the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen. As a viewers and filmmaker though, I believe that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shows in cinema, but it’s necessary to not show negative or grey characters winning in the end, like in Tere Naam.”

Well, this has made us love Salman Khan even more, right? And Satish Kaushik, too, hit the nail on the head when he said that negative or grey characters shouldn’t be winning in the end. We wonder if Sandeep Reddy Vanga is listening?

