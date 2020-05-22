Jimmys Post

Savage River mine death inquest ‘in holding pattern’

A coronial inquest into the death of a worker at a West Coast mine is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nathaniel Beesley, 32, fell to his death at Grange Resources’ Savage River mine in 2017. Mr Beesley was a father of two and had recently moved to Australia from England to start a new life when he died. At a case management hearing on Friday, counsel assisting the coroner Luke Taylor said this inquest was “in somewhat of a holding pattern” until restrictions on the court in response to COVID-19 were lifted. Coroner Simon Cooper scheduled another case management hearing with the view of seeing at that time whether the court would be in a position to conduct inquests. Coroner Cooper adjourned the matter until June 26 at 9.30am.

