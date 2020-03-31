Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Are All Smiles As They Reunite For 1st Time In 2 Weeks On ‘Today’

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb couldn’t help but beam at the camera, as they made their triumphant return to the ‘Today’ desk for their joint, in-person telecast on March 31!

They’re back! After two weeks apart Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reunited for their March 31 telecast of the Today show, after Savannah anchored the morning talk show from her home as a precaution to combat COVID-19. The two women were all smiles as they beamed for a selfie on Savannah’s camera, which was posted to her personal Instagram account. The pair maintained a six-foot distance from one another during their show, ensuring that they followed social distancing procedures. The look on their faces radiated with sheer joy, as Savannah captioned the image “Reunited,” with three exclamation points and three heart emojis.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the co-hosts of Today, as they’ve tried to stay as safe as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak, while still maintaining their complete professionalism. Hoda, however, appeared to reach her breaking point on the March 27 episode of the show and broke down crying on camera. While interviewing football star Drew Brees and discussing his generous $5 million donation to the state of Louisiana for coronavirus relief efforts, the emotion of the moment got to Hoda. “I think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” Hoda told Drew. “So, our hope is, because you let us know that you made this big, generous donation, I think other people will look and say…I think maybe I can help out, too.” Suddenly, a rush of emotion came over Hoda, who couldn’t bring herself to say more. “It’s a lot,” Savannah admitted as she virtually co-hosted the segment. “I know where your heart is, my dear. I do.”

The Today team has faced quite a shakeup in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On the March 17 episode, Savannah and Hoda revealed to their dedicated audience that Al Roker would be doing his segment on the weather from his own home. Al and Craig Melvin previously came into contact with a member of the 3rd Hour Today crew who tested positive for the virus. Al and Craig were subsequently sent home as a safety precaution for themselves and those around them.

But just like Savannah reiterated on the March 17 episode, fans know that the two hosts are doing everything in their power to be as safe as possible while they continue to fulfill their professional duties. “We’re just being super, super cautious.”