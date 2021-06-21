Save £15 on the Prime Wardrobe with this handy Prime Day voucher code

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

SAVE £15: Until midnight on June 22, Prime members can save £15 on their first Prime Wardrobe order using the promo code PRIMEW15.

Prime members can save on the Prime Wardrobe this year, but before we chat about the deal, we should probably explain the concept.

The Prime Wardrobe lets you choose up to six clothing items, try them on at home for up to seven days, and then check out online or return. You just need to mark the items you want to keep online, and then use the resealable bag and prepaid return label to send anything unwanted back to Amazon.

That’s the basic explanation of Prime Wardrobe, so now we can get to the Prime Day deal. Until midnight on June 22, Prime members can get £15 off their first Prime Wardrobe order using the promo code PRIMEW15. The only catch is that you’ll need to keep eligible items with a value of £100 or more.

Stock up for the summer and save with the Prime Wardrobe.

