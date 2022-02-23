Save $170 on this 2-in-1 recumbent bike and rower for your home gym

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Feb. 19, the Stamina Deluxe Conversion II Recumbent Bike/Rower is on sale for $678.99, down 20% from its regular price of $849.

Getting back in shape doesn’t mean you have to leave your house. With an at-home rower, you can build endurance, shape your muscles, and burn fat whenever you have a spare moment throughout your day. Instead of spending $100 per month at the gym for the rest of your life, invest in a long-term fitness routine by bringing the gym home to you.

With the Stamina Deluxe Conversion II Recumbent Bike and Rower, you can work on improving your cardiovascular fitness and strength right from home. You can use it seated or standing to work legs, arms, and more. Since it’s so versatile and works as both a recumbent bike and standard rower, it’s like having two full exercise machines in one.

You won’t be left to your own devices to develop and manage a workout routine, either. The Conversion II also comes with free access to müüv, the smart audio coaching app that coaches you to move for over 500 minutes per month. It helps you diversify your workout by leading you through the perfect mix of cardio, strength, and flexibility in your regimen. You’ll never get bored and your body will constantly be challenged with new workouts targeting different muscle groups. Through eight different levels of resistance, you can build-up your tolerance as you go.

See how this rower/recumbent bike works and all of the different ways you can workout with it in the video below:

Normally the Stamina Deluxe Conversion II Bike and Rower retails for $849, but for a limited time, you can shave 20% off of the regular price and bring home this 2-in-1 machine for just $678.99.

