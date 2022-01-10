Save $180 on this impressive HP laptop at Walmart

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $180: As of Jan. 6, the HP 17 laptop is only $499 — that’s 26% off its usual price of $679. If you’re looking for an everyday laptop designed to last, this one should be at the top of your list.

If you’re looking for a reliable laptop for most everyday tasks, check out the HP 17 laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor at Walmart. As of Jan. 6, it’s on sale for $180 off, which brings the price down to $499.

This laptop has 8GB of RAM, a 512GB solid-state drive, and an HD 17-inch display. Its battery life is around six hours and 30 minutes. You should be able to work, study, stream, and play with ease.

If you’re in the market for a laptop that prioritizes function and durability, the HP 17 laptop might be best for you — grab it at Walmart while it’s still $499.

Credit: HP

