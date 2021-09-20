Save 24% on the crowdfunded Swiss Army knife of charging cables

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Despite how much our devices have evolved over the last decade, we’re still stuck with bulky charging cables for each individual device. It’s kind of funny when you think about it. Why do we spend thousands on a new iPhone and still get a charging cable that falls apart in less than a year? It’s like we’re all being trolled.

That’s likely why the InCharge Charging Cable from Rolling Square — the same company behind the TAU power bank and Hyphen earbuds — secured over $1 million in funding via Indiegogo. This magical cable is like the Swiss Army knife of charging solutions. Whether you have an iPhone, Android tablet, MacBook, or anything in between, it’s got you covered with multiple charging options in one compact cable. It has USB and USB-C ports for input and Lightning, USB-C, and MicroUSB for output, which equates to six different charging combinations. You can easily mix and match based on your charging and connection needs.

Despite its condensed 2.8-inch length, this cable is capable of ultra-fast charging and super quick data transfer. It can juice up USB-C devices in half the time via 100W fast-charging and transfer up to 480Mbps at once. Plus, it’s compatible with Apple’s 18W fast-charging needs, and can even charge laptops and tablets with ease.

That’s already a lot more than a standard cable can do, but it’s still got more features to boot. The InCharge cable can also flip the script with its versatile connections and turn a tablet, laptop, or phone into a power bank you can use to charge other devices (only available using USB-C as input). Plus, thanks to built-in magnets, you can snap the cable together and attach it to your keys, backpack, or wherever you prefer. No more untangling endless heaps of charging cables in your bag.

Here’s a glimpse at some of its other features:

For a limited time, you can snag the Swiss Army knife of charging cables — a.k.a., the Rolling Square InCharge — on sale for just $21.99 (regularly $29). And considering it’s built to last forever, that’s a pretty sweet deal.