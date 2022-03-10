Save 24% on the DNA My Dog breed test

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

While it’s always important to shop at women-owned businesses, it’s particularly encouraged on International Women’s Day (today, March 8) and throughout the month of March, which celebrates Women’s History Month.

There are plenty of women-owned businesses to choose from, but we’re highlighting one in particular to help you kick off your shopping spree: Mindy Tenenbaum, the founder of DNA My Dog.

A lover of animals, Tenenbaum recognized the value of doggie DNA testing for pet parents and rescues, in particular. She founded DNA My Dog in 2008, with the desire to “help dog shelters and rescues raise money by offering DNA testing to their adopters.” Today, any pet parent can get in on the testing action with the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test, on sale for just $59.99 (regularly $79).

Tenenbaum is actively involved in canine rescue in the Greater Toronto Area and holds a master’s degree in veterinary science with a specialization in veterinary forensics. She even serves as an expert witness in animal abuse cases. So, you can bet that the DNA My Dog testing kit is gently designed with a dog’s best interests in mind.

Pet parents can easily and quickly swab the inside of their pup’s cheek and ship out the sample in the return envelope (included). Within a few weeks, you’ll get an email with your results, including a custom photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog’s genetic composition, a percentage breakdown of the levels found in your dog’s unique DNA, and a report on dominant breeds, personality traits, and health concerns. Get a better picture of the pet you know and love.

For a limited time, the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test is on sale for 24% off. Support a woman-owned business and show your dog some love for just $59.99.

