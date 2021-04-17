Save 25% on a pair of over-ear headphones with adjustable bass

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Customize your sound with the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones, on sale for $149.99 — a 25% savings — as of April 15.

Whether you’re a fan of heavy, heart-thumping EDM or enjoy a laid-back hip hop beat (or some combination of both), you know the bass levels make all the difference.

The bass on these Crusher Evo Headphones is customizable. Swipe the slider up for the most intense bone-shaking bass or push it down for a gentler bump. Nobody’s hearing is the same, so the ability to fine-tune your listening experience is a total game-changer.

Beyond the bass personalization, the Crusher Evo Headphones also have a feature called Personal Sound. Users take a quick test on the Skullcandy app and discover which types of sound resonate with them. The app then creates a personal sound profile and stores it directly on the headphones to optimize the sound levels for the user’s ideal listening experience.

The headphones are also equipped with Tile technology. That means if you ever misplace them, you can simply “ring” them using your phone and figure out where you left them. Despite all these features, they deliver an impressive 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Their Rapid Charge feature can even get you an extra four hours of listening time from a quick ten-minute plug-in.

These customizable headphones typically cost $198, but for a limited time, you can slash over 20% off and snag a pair for just $149.99.