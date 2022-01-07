Save $25 on this graphene power bank and juice up 3 gadgets on the go

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Spark Graphene Power Bank is just $119.99 at the Mashable Shop as of Jan. 4.

If you received some new gadgets over the holidays, then you know how easy it is to get carried away. You want to explore all the new features and discover everything your new laptop, phone, watch, etc. can do. The downside is you tend to drain those brand-new batteries down pretty quickly. You’re going to need a way to keep your new babies juiced up on the go, and we’ve got just the thing: the Spark Graphene Power Bank.

The Spark is a small, but mighty graphene charging bank powered by Panasonic. It’s only about 4 inches wide by 3 inches long, making it just as easy to slip in your pocket or purse as your wallet. It couldn’t be easier to use, either, with its straightforward design. On the side, you’ll find one USB-C port and two USB-A ports. On the right, there’s a power button, while the opposite side has a screen that displays how much battery power is left in the bank.

The Spark’s single USB-C port supports 45W of power delivery for larger-capacity devices, like a MacBook Air or iPad. Meanwhile, the USB-A ports support 18W QC3.0, which means you can power up your computer, iPhone, and AirPods all at once — and fast. Set a Qi-certified device on top of the Spark and you can even power it up with 10W fast wireless charging.

Powered by Lishen graphene battery technology, this power bank can hold a charge longer, has increased electrode density, and faster cycle times. It takes just about two hours to reach 100 percent. That means you won’t constantly be carrying around a chunk of useless tech, which is what many power banks become if we’re being honest.

The Spark is typically $145, but you can snag it on sale for only $119.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.