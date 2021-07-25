Save 37% on a 3-month bamboo diaper subscription

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Make your bundle of joy a little more eco-friendly with DYPER Bamboo Baby Diapers. As of July 22, get a three month subscription for only $149.95 — a 37% savings.

Dyper’s diapers are free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, lotions, and phthalates. Instead of plastic, these diapers are made with responsibly sourced bamboo viscose.

In fact, every material you’ll find in the Dyper brand is clearly identified, along with its primary function — plus, you’ll find key details on whether or not the material is biodegradable.

Learn more about Dyper in the video below:

There are multiple fit sizes available for babies 10 pounds and under, all the way up to 28 pounds and over.

Normally, a three-month subscription of Dypers delivered to your door retails for $240. But, for a limited time, new customers can save 37% and get a subscription for just $149.95. Upon purchase, you’ll receive a digital voucher code for your three-month subscription.