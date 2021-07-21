Save $40 on a Tile Mate 4-pack and Echo Dot bundle

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $39.99: Get a Tile Mate four-pack with an Echo Dot for $79.99, down from $119.98 as of July 19.

We know how frustrating it is to be running late, only to realize you can’t find your keys. But, if you have a Tile tracker attached to your key ring, you can use your phone or ask Alexa to find them — saving you the headache of tearing apart your home looking for a small set of keys.

As of July 19, you can bundle a four-pack of Tile Mate trackers with an Echo Dot (4th Gen) and save $39.99. So, if you don’t already have an Echo device, this bundle gives you the power of Alexa to help you locate your Tile trackers.

Attach a Tile Mate to your keys, bag, or whatever else you need to keep track of. Whenever you can’t find your items, just open the mobile app to set off a tone on the trackers that will help you pinpoint where they are. The app also shows the location on a map, just in case you’ve really lost your keys and aren’t in earshot of the Tile’s ringtone.

Of course, you can also program your Echo Dot so that you can just ask Alexa where your keys are to trigger the tracker’s chime.

Grab this Echo Dot and Time Mate four-pack bundle while it’s discounted at $79.99.

Credit: Amazon/Tile

Explore related content: