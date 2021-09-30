Save $402 on a 2021 Samsung QLED TV

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $402: Upgrade to the 2021 Samsung Q80A 65-inch QLED 4K TV for $1,297.99 at Amazon as of Sept. 28, which is a 24% discount that matches its lowest ever.

In the market for a new QLED TV? One of your best options at the moment is the Samsung 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K HDR TV on sale for $1,297.99 at Amazon. This matches its previous lowest price and beats out the sale price at Samsung or Best Buy — at least by a couple bucks.

Give your home theater a boost with help from the Samsung Q80A QLED TV.

Credit: samsung

You’ll notice the difference as soon as you start up Netflix. The Quantum Processor 4K in the Q80A instantly elevates any content into crystal-clear 4K along with precision lighting and contrast provided by the in-screen LED array. And the Quantum Dot technology supports a billion shades of vivid colors that are further enhanced by Quantum HDR 12x.

Movies and shows also sound great on the Q80A TV due to the innovative Object Tracking Sound feature. And if you’re a gamer, you’ll love the fact that the Q80A includes one HDMI 2.1 port. If you own a new console, HDMI 2.1 allows faster data transmission so you can experience premium resolutions at super-fast refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother gaming action.

Credit: Samsung

