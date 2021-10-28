Save 43% on a pair of already affordable wireless earbuds

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $26.01: Go wire-free for cheap: Get a pair of TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for just $33.98 (down from $59.99) and save $26.01 as of Oct. 26.

AirPods are the first choice of many for Bluetooth headphones. But if you’re on a budget, you can get a solid (though probably not comparable) pair for much less.

As of Oct. 26, the TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds on sale at Amazon for $33.98. These Bluetooth headphones are touch-controlled so you can pause your music, answer calls, or change your volume with just a tap of your finger. They also have a powerful wireless charging case, which can provide 30 hours of power when fully charged.

And for those who want a little color in their lives, the waterproof T6s come in blue, green, white, champagne, rose gold, and black, which is even cheaper at $25.99.

While comfortable and discreet, these may not be the best earbuds to use when working out — reviewers have reported connectivity problems when moving around a lot.

