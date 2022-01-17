Save 50% and upgrade your home gym with this Bowflex treadmill

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save 50%: Ready to take your fitness goals to the next level? The Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill is on sale for just $899.99 at Best Buy, but you won’t want to wait — this 50% savings is on for Jan. 13 only.

Of course, we’d all ideally like to keep our New Year’s fitness resolutions, but going to the gym (during a pandemic or not) isn’t always the most appealing activity. Sure, you could get some cardio done outside, but you might have to endure freezing January weather.

Home gyms are great, but they can get pricey quickly, unless you come across some killer savings — like, say, a Bowflex treadmill at 50% off. Yes, you read that right. For Jan. 13 only, you can grab the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill for just $899.99, a $900 markdown, at Best Buy.

From its adjustable dumbbells to its weight machines, Bowflex has definitely earned its spot as a big name in home gym equipment. This treadmill in particular deserves some love for a few reasons. Customer review after customer review noted how quiet it is, even when you’re really pushing the motor with a fast sprint. Though sturdy while in use, it’s also easy to move around thanks to its wheels. Finally, its compatibility with the JRNY app means you’ll get access to personalized adaptive workouts (and a year free of your JRNY membership with purchase).

Really, the only thing this treadmill is missing is the fancy built-in screen of the newer Bowflex 10, but it does have a space for a phone or tablet right above its LCD screen.

Finding any treadmill this decked out under $1,000, Bowflex or not, isn’t too common. So if you’re ready to invest in your home gym, you’ll want to jump on this deal while it lasts for a limited time.

