Save 50% when you bundle a Nintendo Switch Online family plan with this 128GB microSD card

SAVE 50%: As of Jan. 11, Amazon will let you bundle a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online family membership ($34.99) with a 128GB SanDisk microSD card (also $34.99) for just $34.99 total.

With support for up to eight profiles, multiplayer games, online backups, and exclusive access to a library of classic Super NES and NES titles, a Nintendo Switch Online family membership is a superb solution for bigger households trying to share a single Switch console.

The only problem (besides the inevitable fights over who’s next on Mario Kart)? It’s incredibly easy to run out of room for everyone’s games and saves, since the standard Switch and Switch Lite both come with a meager 32GB of memory. (That gets bumped up to 64GB if you somehow manage to wrangle a new OLED Switch, which isn’t much better considering a single game can easily exceed 20 to 30GB.)

Your saving grace comes in the form of the Nintendo Switch Online bundle that Amazon just put on sale for half off, which nets you a code for a 12-month family membership and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for just $34.99 total. Both the subscription and the memory card normally sit at that price when sold separately, so you’re pretty much quadrupling your storage space for free.

Some important fine print: Amazon reviewers say the Switch Online code isn’t limited to new subscribers, which means you can use it to renew/extend a family plan you’ve already purchased. Neat!

