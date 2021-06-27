Save 62% on an unlimited cloud storage plan

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Keep all your files safely stored with Polar Backup’s unlimited storage plan. As of June 24, get unlimited cloud storage for a full year for only $44.99 — a 62% discount.

With the Polar Backup unlimited cloud backup storage, your files will be safe and organized. This one-year subscription gives you unlimited storage to back up all of your files, data, videos, and photos and uses duplication and redundancy to ensure your data is always available when you want it.

But your data won’t just be easy to store and manage — it will also be protected. This subscription also includes 256-bit AES encryption.

To get started, all you have to do is download Polar Backup on your device, and set it to manual or automatic. Once you get into the flow you create with the program, you can set your preferences so it organizes and stores the documents you want, the way you want them to be stored.

Normally this one-year subscription retails for $120. But for a limited time, you can save 62% and take it home for just $44.99.