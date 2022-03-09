Save $79 on a pair of new-to-you Bose SoundSport headphones

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

A great way to save money on a pricey pair of wireless headphones is to buy refurbished ones. While name brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose may see slight discounts, they don’t often drop their prices more than 30% or so. These refurbished Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, on the other hand, are 53% off right now.

The Bose SoundSports are designed for comfort, easy connectivity, and powerful listening. The Stay Hear+ ear tips are made of soft silicone material and come in four different sizes for stability and a customized fit. You can connect your device manually with Bluetooth or instantly with NFC pairing. Just bring the devices close enough together and wireless touch technology pairs them immediately.

You can turn up the volume, skip tracks, and take or ignore calls with the inline microphone and remote control. It’s attached directly to a wire that connects the two earbuds together — which is ultimately designed to keep these babies in place during strenuous activity. The SoundSports are also weather- and sweat-resistant and last for about six hours on a single charge, making them a solid choice for the gym, going on a run, and heading out on your everyday commute.

As a renewed product, these headphones have been tested and certified to work like new. The process includes functionality testing, cleaning, inspecting, and repackaging to ensure they arrive in visibly new condition. You’ll still get all the relevant accessories — including a charging cable, extra ear tips, and a Bose carrying case — and a minimum 90-day warranty.

