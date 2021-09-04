Save 80% on this kit that helps you transfer your old PC data to your new one

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Manage your data with this PC Transfer Kit Bundle feat. PCmover Professional, DiskImage, & SafeErase, on sale for 80% off — only $24.99 — as of Sept. 1.

Why does transferring your old information to your new device have to be such a headache? It actually stops most people from upgrading to the latest iPhone model, and it’s definitely the reason why your old PC is taking up space in your garage.

Thankfully, this bundle of utility apps makes it easy to not only transfer information from one PC to another, but it will also completely erase your data from the old model. That means you can either dispose of it or sell it to someone else without having to worry that they’ll have access to your information.

This bundle includes a non-expiring license to PCmover Professional, which is recommended by all major PC manufacturers. It provides advanced migration options to greatly reduce the time spent to deploy PCs. It even lowers the cost of PC refresh projects. It essentially gives you the ability to transfer everything from one PC to another, so you don’t have to take your device to the in-store experts. It’s the easiest way to set up your new PC.

See everything this software can help with in the video below:

You’ll also get access DiskImage (non-expiring), so you can protect your PC with a perfect copy of all of your applications, files, and settings. If anything gets damaged, you can quickly recover your systems and files and keep them protected from hackers. Finally, this bundle includes SafeImage, a non-expiring license to the program that helps you recover deleted data. Together, your files and devices will stay protected, encrypted, and will always be able to be recovered.

Normally, this PC transfer kit bundle, which includes PC Mover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeErase, retails for $129. You can take 80% off, however, for a limited time and get it for just $24.99.