Save 98% on this stacked Google productivity training bundle

As much as having periods of rest and self-care are celebrated, productivity is still essential in today’s workforce. Simply put, life moves pretty dang fast in the internet age. What was trending this morning may no longer be relevant. If you’re not making the most out of every day, you (or your brand, business, etc.) could fall behind.

While mindset is important, sometimes having the right apps or products can really kick your productivity into gear. And it almost goes without saying, but Google’s suite of tools can help — and the 2022 All-in-One Google Ads and Productivity Training Bundle can get you familiar with some of the latest favorites.

This 37-hour Google productivity training features courses on Google Ads, Analytics, Slides, Docs, Sheets, Chat, Meet, and more. And for a limited time, it’s on sale for just £22.12.

The training is led by top-rated instructors, like Mariel Aim, the head of business analytics for the European fastest growing technology firm Bolt; and Krista Neher, the CEO of Boot Camp Digital, which specialises in training businesses in marketing, advertising, and PR. There’s nine courses total and each focuses on a different tool in Google Workplace.

You’ll tackle pay-per-click profitability on Google Ads and learn to create, develop, and optimise your own AdWords campaigns to drive consistent traffic to your site or landing page. Then, discover how to navigate and take away insights from the overflowing data found in Google Analytics. You’ll learn how to create well-designed slides in Google Slides, unlock all the productivity hacks in Docs, Sheets, Chat, and Meet, and even learn to automate repetitive tasks without any coding. And finally, you’ll learn how to quickly add new marketing tools to your website with little technical skills using Google Tag Manager.

This bundle of courses will help you navigate and leverage Google’s suite of tools designed to boost your productivity. Start learning for just £22.12 for a limited time.