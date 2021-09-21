Save hundreds on these drones that can capture HD images

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Not everyone can be Maverick in Top Gun, but everyone can have the chance to have fun in the air — and it’s all thanks to drones. Mini quadcopters have become increasingly accessible over the years, and now even kids can take flight and have some aerial fun, albeit remotely.

Whether you want to capture some aerial imagery or just wish to speed race thousands of meters high up, these discounted drones can do the trick.

Under $50

Experience aerial fun with this quadcopter that’s equipped with three-speed modes, four channels, and a six-axis gyroscope that allows for a smoother flight. It can turn, flip, and do a 360 roll, as well as go in pretty much any direction you want. It typically retails for $89, but you can grab it on sale for just $29.99.

Completely child-friendly, this drone has sensors on each side to protect it from collisions. It’s made from original ABS material for durability and has an automatic locking mechanism that protects the blade and motor from damage. It also has built-in LED lights for added visibility and maximized fun. Usually $50, it’s on sale for $21.95.

Under $100

Capture high-definition photos and stable videos with this drone that features a three-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization. It has an altitude hold mode function that provides stable flight with its foldable arms, and a headless mode that locks the direction of the remote controller as the heading. With a control distance of up to 1,200 meters for taller heights and longer distances, it’s quite surprising that it’s on sale for just $68.95 — 72% off the usual $255.

Take striking aerial footage with this drone that packs an HD camera. It has a three-axis gimbal for stable and accurate imagery, intuitive controls that make it easy to maneuver, and GPS capability, so you can easily keep track of your location for pinpoint accuracy. It’s normally $272, but you can get it on sale for $69.95.

Ideal for beginners, this drone features a 4K camera that captures HD images and gesture control that takes photos and footage just by doing hand motions. It’s battery-powered and can fly up to 25 minutes on a single charge, too. Snag one on sale for $99.95 — 75% off the normal price tag of $410.

With a 4K dual camera, this drone is capable of capturing striking photos and videos. It provides a more accurate and stable hovering fly with the optical flow feature, and the one-key automatic return enables it to find its way back with no trouble. Formerly $320, it’s on sale for $79.95 for a limited time.

Connect this drone to your smartphone and view real-time photographs and videos. Its altitude hold mode stabilizes its flight, and the headless mode lets you do away with adjustments before taking flight. It’s usually $225, but you can get it for just $62.95 for a limited time.

This mini drone has a 4K HD camera for crystal-clear images and 2.4GHz technology for anti-interference. With the accompanying app, you’ll find that it’s a breeze to make a flight plan and draw out a route. Grab it on sale for $74.95 (regularly $285).

This drone features a high-capacity 3.7V 800mAh intelligent battery that yields up to 20 minutes of flight time. It automatically flies as per the given path, and the voice control function makes navigation a cakewalk. It usually retails for $263, but you can snag it on sale for $69.95 for a limited time.

Snap images and video footage with better highlights and shadows thanks to this drone’s 4K HD camera. With real-time FPV, you can easily view what you’re capturing in real-time via the companion app while executing a complete 360-degree flip. It usually goes for $320, but you can grab it on sale for $79.95.

With a 1080p camera, this drone can take up to 8K HD images. It comes with a remote distance of 1,200-meter app control and one-key takeoff and landing for easier handling. Grab it on sale for only $59.95—71% off the usual $212.

Equipped with a high-definition 4K camera, this drone can produce a crisp collection of pictures and videos. Its battery yields up to 20 minutes of flight time, and with the accompanying app, you can draw up a flight plan and route. Normally retailing for $300, it’s on sale for a limited time for just $79.95.

Over $100

With HD dual cameras, this drone’s imagery never disappoints. It can fly way higher, thanks to its 1,200-meter control distance, all while remaining completely stable, thanks to the altitude hold mode. Score one on sale for $298.95 — 80% off the usual $1,550 — and get ready for take-off with the touch of a single button.

This professional quadcopter boasts an 8K ultra HD camera that delivers a wide range of high-quality imagery. It has four channels that allow for flexible control, as well as a three-axis gyroscope that offers stability while flying. Usually $1,000, it’s on sale for only $299.95 for a limited time.