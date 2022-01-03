Save on 18 unique inventions and innovations — from drones to cat toys

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

If the season of giving left you with an urge to treat yourself, you’re in luck. For Cyber Week II, a week of deals between Christmas and New Year’s, you can save big bucks on all sorts of stuff.

We’re here to help you get started, with a roundup of unique deals — from drones to cat toys — on sale for an extra 20% off their sale price with coupon code CYBER20. Say it with me: treat yourself.

Super stealthy, lightweight, and packed with awesome features, like a six-axis gyro module, HD camera, auto take-off, altitude hold, and more. It’s even tricked out with LED lights for night flights. Get it on sale for $47.99 (regularly $129) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: TRNDLabs

Awarded ‘Best in Technology’ by the Advertising Specialty Institute, this seven-in-one charging station consolidates the number of outlets needed to juice up your devices, while eliminating clutter in the process. It’s usually $59.99, but you can use the code CYBER20 to get it for $47.99.

Credit: Limitless Innovations

With a built-in AI smart chip and six adjustable speeds, the Actigun offers a personalized massage experience that automatically reacts to the condition of your muscles. It comes with four massage heads for targeted relief as well. Get it on sale for just $43.99 (regularly $199) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: Actigun

This multifunctional app lets you connect and play your Mac’s audio through your AirPods or Beats headphones seamlessly. Get a lifetime subscription for just $7.19 (regularly $10) when you use the code CYBER20.

Credit: AirBuddy

Elevate your camping experience — and save space — with these chairs that collapse down to the size of a bottle. Successfully funded on Indiegogo, you can pop them open when you’re ready to take a load off. Get a two-pack for just $127.99 (regularly $179) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: CLIQ Products LLC

Remove more plaque from your teeth, dissolve stains, and whiten, all at once, with this 40,000VPM electric toothbrush. It features three different modes and comes with eight brush heads. Get it on sale for just $31.99 (regularly $189) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: AquaSonic

Improve your facial cleansing routine with this electric oscillating brush, which features two speeds, a smart timer, and two 360-degree rotating brushes. It’s usually $59, but you can snag it on sale for $40.79 with the code CYBER20.

Credit: TOUCHBeauty

These three tea scents give you nine ultra-soothing bath experiences, which leave you feeling revitalized and leave your skin silky smooth. Snag this pack for just $51.19 (regularly $74) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: NatureMary

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the OMNIA Q5 from Adam Elements can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Pencil, and iPad at the same time, all in one spot. It’s usually $120, but you can snag it on sale for just $79.96 with the code CYBER20 for a limited time.

Credit: OMNIA

The GPS Drone 4K 106 Pro gives you a high-definition glimpse at the world from above. And thanks to a three-axis gimbal, altitude hold mode, headless mode, and optical flow, the snapshots and video footage will always be smooth and stable. Get it on sale for just $59.96 (regularly $89) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: Genius Depot

Another massage gun with a price that can’t be beat, the TaoTronics massage features 20 different speed levels, six ergonomic heads, up to 44 pounds of force, and a 10-hour battery life. It’s usually $86, but you can grab it for just $39.99 with code CYBER20 for a limited time.

Credit: TAOTronics

This body cleansing spray from Pristine Sprays is basically like a shower in a bottle. Perfect for the gym or a long day at the office, it’s made with chilean soap bark extract, kelp extract, aloe, and witch hazel to give you the clean, refreshed, just stepped out of the shower feeling. It’s usually $24, but you can snag it for just $15.19 with the coupon code CYBER20.

Credit: Pristine Sprays

This patented bar tool removes the entire top of any can seamlessly for easier drinking. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, it’s a great way to make cocktails directly in the can without dirtying a glass. It’s typically $29, but you can use the code CYBER20 and get it for just $15.99.

Credit: Draft Top

This climate comfort system fits on any size bed or mattress and gives you on-demand cooling, warming, and sweat-drying for the ultimate night’s sleep. Get it on sale for $319.99 (regularly $619) with the code CYBER20.

Credit: BedJet

A more affordable option than the Apple Pencil, the Digi Pen is perfect for sketching and painting on iPads and other tablets. It lets you draw strokes of different thickness and depth with a 1.2mm fine tip, pixel precision, and palm rejection technology. It’s usually $99, but you can get it for $31.99 with code CYBER20.

Credit: Digi

This six-piece set of smart towels is made of all-natural bamboo and infused with silver to eliminate 99.9 percent of bacterial growth and kill odor-causing microbes. Get four hand towels and two bath towels for just $95.99 (regularly $400) with the coupon code CYBER20.

Credit: Soji

This 360-degree rotating ball is activated by your cat’s touch and will keep them stimulated when you’re not around. It even packs an intelligent sensor system to detect and avoid obstacles along the path. Get it for just $23.19 (regularly $32) with code CYBER20.

Credit: UGR Light

Pop this laser collar on your cat and watch as he enjoys hours of fun chasing three different types of laser beams. It’s also pretty amusing for you. It’s only $19.16 (regularly $25) when you use the code CYBER20 for a limited time.

Credit: Cheerble

Prices subject to change.