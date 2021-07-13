Save on a backpack that keeps you hydrated all day long

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Ditch your water bottle and opt for a Tactical Hydration Pack for your summer hikes. As of July 10, grab one for only $35.99 — a 16% discount on its usual price of $43.

The need for hydration, especially in the dog days of summer, cannot be stressed enough. And yet, lots of us are walking around chronically dehydrated, wondering why we’re feeling tired, weak, and groggy. If you’re looking for a way to boost your hydration levels during all of your outdoor adventures, snag yourself one of these Tactical Hydration Packs and start sipping.

Whether your summer is stacked with festivals, hiking excursions, camping trips, bike rides, or just a lot of fun in the sun, toting this hydrating backpack can help you stay at your best. Durable, lightweight, and easy to carry around, this 14L pack from Unigear comes with a 2.5L bladder to keep you hydrated and extra space to pack your other essentials. That’s the equivalent of 85 ounces of water or hydration mix (like Nuun, Skratch, or Liquid IV), that you can carry with you without weighing you down — plus, enough space to fit snacks, your phone, your wallet, keys, and emergency supplies.

With adjustable chest and waist straps and a cushioned and ventilated back panel, the pack is comfortable and breathable. And thanks to a thermal insulation compartment, your drink will stay cool and fresh for at least four hours.

The large opening and external fill port make this pack easy to fill up, even if you don’t feel like lugging out the reservoir. It also makes cleaning a breeze.

Snag one of these Tactical Hydration Packs in a variety of colors for only $35.99 (regularly $43) for a limited time.