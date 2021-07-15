Save on a multi-platform gaming controller that was funded on Kickstarter

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Enhance your gaming experience with the Serafim S1 Multi-Platform Gaming Controller, which is on sale for 34% off. As of July 13, grab one for only $45.99.

The crowdfunded Serafim S1 is the multi-platform gaming controller you can take with you on the go.

This purchase includes two joysticks and 12 buttons. You can even connect via Bluetooth and map to the virtual buttons on your phone’s screen to create a custom controller. That also means you can play wirelessly on WiFi.

The app also has optimized button mapping stored for many popular mobile games. All you have to do is load your favorite game from the homepage and set it up to your liking.

Check it out:

When you purchase this controller, it comes with a silicone cover, wireless Bluetooth dongle, USB cable, user manual, and rubber strip. Plus, you’ll receive a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Normally, the Kickstarter-funded Serafim S1 controller retails for $69, but for a limited time, you can slash 34% off of the retail price and take it home for just $45.99.