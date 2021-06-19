fbpx
Save on a portable monitor that can also charge your phone
June 19, 2021

Save on a portable monitor that can also charge your phone

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Image: Uperfect

By StackCommerceMashable Shopping

TL;DR: Take your work setup with you wherever you go with the UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor, on sale for 7% off. As of June 18, get one for only $312.99.

If you’re an on-the-go worker, this portable monitor will shake up the way you do business.

The UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor provides a truly single USB-C or HD connection, which means you don’t have to be tied down to a power cable. It has a 15.6-inch HD monitor, 1920 x 1080 resolution, and 178-degree viewing.

The monitor features a built-in 10,800mAh polymer battery that lasts up to seven hours once fully charged. But it’s not just a portable monitor; it can also be used as a charging bank. If you use it to charge your phone or other device, it will still last up to four hours on a single charge.

Normally, the UPERFECT Monitor retails for $339, but for a limited time you can take it home for just $312.99.

