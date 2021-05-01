Save on an innovative security system for your car

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Help keep your car secure with the BMMPR One Car Security System, which is on sale for $60 off. As of April 30, use code AUTO339 at checkout to score it for only $339.

From bumps to break-ins, make sure your vehicle is protected around the clock with the BMMPR One Car Security System.

Regardless of what kind of car you drive, you’ll have a next-level security system thanks to BMMPR. The device uses integrated sensors to detect bumps, break-ins, battery drains, and more. As soon as an issue occurs, you’ll get a notification informing you of what’s going on. The BMMPR One Car is also equipped with a built-in GPS tracking system.

Here’s a closer look at this 2020 CES Innovation Award Winner:

It usually sells for $399, but you can add the promo code AUTO339 at checkout for a limited time to slash $60 off the BMMPR One Car Security System. That drops the final price down to $339.