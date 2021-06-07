Save on Fire TV Edition TVs and LG’s Gallery Series OLED TV ahead of Prime Day

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

No one should have to guess what’s going on in that dark scene of The Handmaid’s Tale. Since 2020, TV manufacturers have been pumping out large, affordable 4K panels at a wicked pace — which means watching your favorite content with punchy colors, decipherable shadows, and smooth transitions doesn’t have to be reserved for the movie theater. Each weekend, we’ll be compiling a list of our favorite 4K and QLED TV deals from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

Samsung

OUR TOP PICK: — $1,797.99 (save $402)



The viewing experience on an 86-inch TV is automatically sick due to sheer size. But the immersion can really be attributed to the fast Crystal processor (hence “crystal in the title) that transforms HD or FHD content to 4K wherever it can. The TU9000 also does some serious fine-tuning on the color front. PurColor pushes millions of shades to their brightest, most natural state to the human eye.

LG

OUR TOP PICK: — $1,696.99 (save $300)



🚨Record-low pricing at Amazon alert🚨

A dark room is a prime environment for an at-home movie — as long as your TV can actually carve out those dark scenes. LG’s GX Series harnesses the glow of millions of self-lit pixels to deepen backgrounds and put faces and objects in the spotlight. As “Gallery Design” suggests, the luxe one-piece design is meant to be hung on the wall like art (special mounting bracket included).

Sony

OUR TOP PICK: — $3,499.99 (save $1,000)



Sony released prices for two new TVs in April: the affordable 4K X80J and the innovative OLED Bravia Series A80J. Both saw rare, noteworthy discounts within their first few weeks on the market, but the new OLED model allows true picture quality obsessives to experience a new kind of customization for $1,00 off. The A80J is armed with a Cognitive Processor XR that Sony says “understands the human eye” and upgrades brightness, colors, and audio details to the way we want to experience them.

Hisense, Vizio, and more

Amazon has dropped a slew of Prime-exclusive deals on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs way ahead of Prime Day. The 50-inch version of Toshiba’s model sees a near 30% discount, bringing Dolby Vision and one of the most user-friendly smart TV platforms into your home for just over $300.

Explore related content: