Save over $100 on a pair of Klipsch earbuds built for outdoorsy people

SAVE $104: Looking for headphones that can accompany your adventures this spring? The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Headphones are up for the task and on sale for just $94.95 at Walmart as of March 14. That’s a 52% discount.

If your groggy energy from the time change is any indication, spring is coming. That means all kinds of adventures await you. If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that can keep up with whatever the next season of life throws at you, check out the Klipsch T5 II Wireless Sport Headphones.

With one of the highest levels of dust and water protection, decent battery life, and a transparency mode that keeps you connected to your surroundings, the T5 II Sports are fit for adventure. And as of March 14, you can snag a pair for only $94.95 at Walmart. That’s 52% in savings, so you’ll keep an extra $104 in your pocket.

Rated “excellent” by our friends at PCMag (which is owned by Mashable’s publisher, Ziff Davis), the Klipsch T5 II Sport Headphones have a lot to love about them. They come in black, green, and white — though, only the black option is available at the low $94.95 price — and both the buds and the charging case are completely waterproof and dustproof. Rated IP67, that means they can be fully immersed in water or slathered in dust and come out the other side. You shouldn’t seek to douse your earbuds or the case in liquid and dust, but if the inevitable happens, you have a pretty solid line of defense. Even the inside of the case has a built-in moisture removal system for any excess sweat you may leave behind.

Other stand outs include the bass-heavy, yet balanced sound signature, the transparency mode that lets you monitor your surroundings, the compatible app that allows for sound adjustments, and plenty of ear tips and wings to find your perfect fit. The eight-hour battery life (with an extra 24 in the case) isn’t anything to write home about, but it competes with other leading brands. And despite the app’s user-adjustable EQ, the sound profile isn’t the most accurate.

Still, if you need an adventure-worthy pair of earbuds that can hold their own in the wild, the Klipsch T5 II Wireless Sport Headphones are up for the task.

Credit: Klipsch

