Save over 20% on this bundle and monitor meats with both wired and wireless probes

TL;DR: Stay on top of your cooking temps with the Tappecue Touch System: AirProbe2 & Dual Sensor Probe Bundle, on sale for just $159.99 — a 23% discount — as of Sept. 19.

If TikTok is any indication, a lot of folks got really into cooking over the last year and a half. The New York Times even dubbed the app as the quickest way to become a food star, with many young people showcasing their unique recipes in short, quirky clips. But before you decide to jump into the deep end and try your hand at all sorts of exotic meals, it’s probably smart to snag some essential tools.

Attention meat-eaters: one of the best tools you can invest in is the Tappecue Touch System, which includes the AirProbe2 and Dual Sensor Probe. It’s one of the only systems around that lets you use both wireless and/or wired probes to keep an eye on your food in all your different kitchen appliances, including air fryers, pressure cookers, smokers, ovens, and grills. Having the option to choose is truly a game-changer for home chefs.

With Tappecue’s patent-pending technology, you’ll have a central hub to keep track of the temperatures of your food with both probes. The AirProbe2 is a wireless, waterproof probe that can be used inside pressure cookers and air fryers. It connects via Bluetooth to your phone and alerts you to know when your food is done. This option works best for rotisserie systems, pressure cookers, braising meats, and simmering bases. When you have a cooker that will last longer than four hours or overnight, choose the wired Dual Sensor Probe instead. It also works alongside the Tappecue to provide temperature alerts and data to your smartphone. But unlike the wireless probe, the power is dependent on the Tappecue device itself and lasts up to 20 hours (or endlessly if plugged in). This probe also works best for gauging the accuracy of your smoker or grill, monitoring smaller cuts of meat like salmon or chicken wings, pan-frying or baking chicken or fish, or even getting an instant-read when finishing off your brisket or steaks.

If you’re looking to create the perfect professional dish and showcase it on TikTok, make sure the temperature is accurate with this Tappecue Touch System. It’s currently on sale for $159.99 (regularly $209) for a limited time.