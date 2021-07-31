Save over 45% on a super useful Qi charger

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of July 28, get the Crave 10W Wireless Charger on sale for over 45% off. Use code ANNUAL15 to score one for just $21.24.

When you come home after a long day, do you kick your shoes off, lie back on the couch, and finally get back to all the people you’ve been ignoring all day? Or do you sit crouched by the nearest outlet and 12-inch USB cord because your phone is completely out of battery?

If you fall into the latter category, it may be time to upgrade the way you charge your devices. For a limited time, you can score an additional 15% off of the already discounted Crave 10W Wireless Charger.

A Qi charger can make charging your Qi-compatible devices a whole lot easier. With the Crave 10W Qi Wireless Charger, you don’t have to worry about extra cords. Just place your phone against the stand and let it do the work for you.

The Crave 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charger typically retails for $39, but for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for just $21.24 (over 45% savings) when you use the code ANNUAL15 checkout.