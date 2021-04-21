Save up to 40% on a Roomba so your spring cleaning isn’t delayed ’til summer

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Stop procrastinating on your spring cleaning. As of April 20, these are Amazon’s top deals on Roomba robot vacuums, with savings of up to 40% off:

OUR TOP PICK: iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) robot vacuum with auto dirt-disposal — save $400.99

BEST BUDGET PICK: iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum — save $80.99

BEST UPGRADE PICK: iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) robot vacuum — save $400.99

BEST FOR HARD FLOORS: iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) robot mop — save $100.99

Nobody likes cleaning, but the more you put it off the worse it gets down the road. And instead of enjoying your summer, you’re stuck inside taking care of your original spring cleaning list. But even the worst slackers don’t have much of an excuse to put it off thanks to the latest robot vacuums.

And if you’re in the market to finally upgrade and knock out your to-do list, Amazon has a selection of the best Roomba robot vacuums on sale for up to 40% off. In case you need a little help deciding which is right for you, check out our top picks so you can get your cleaning done and lounge in your hammock by this weekend:

All robot vacuums take care of the dirty work, but only a few go the extra distance like the Roomba i7+. Thanks to its clean base automatic dirt disposal, it empties itself after each clean for up to 60 days so there’s less work for you. You get 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series and 3-stage cleaning to take care of hard messes on carpets and hard floors. And it efficiently cleans rooms row by row with smart maps and even specific areas in a pinch such as under tables.

If you’re new to robot vacuums but still want plenty of advanced features, the Roomba 675 is where to start. For less than $200 you still get 3-stage cleaning and multi-surface brushes along with adaptive navigation. It even knows to suggest extra cleanings when it’s pet shedding season or if pollen counts are high. It also has a 90-minute battery life and will recharge itself automatically at its dock.

Like the i7+ model, the Roomba s9+ includes an automatic dirt disposal base, smart mapping, and Alexa connectivity. But it also boasts 40 times the suction power of the 600 series and power boost technology for deeper cleans on your carpet. And it doesn’t miss any details thanks to a corner brush that optimizes cleaning along any corner or edge in your home.

If you want the shiniest floors possible and very little carpeting, the Braava Jet M6 robot mop might be a better investment. It works on any hard surface including hardwood, stone, and tile. Set a schedule for regular cleans or mop up emergency spills with its precision jet spray. It relies on the same advanced smart mapping and visual navigation as other premium Roomba vacuums, and it even links up with other select Roomba models to provide the ultimate clean while you barely lift a finger.

