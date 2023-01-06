Savex teams up with Accops to deliver channels, customers better remote access solutions

PUNE, India, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Savex Technologies, the third largest information and communication technology distributor in India, announced that it is teaming up with Accops, an Indian origin provider of remote access solutions, offering partners and their customers a better choice for building a secure digital workspace for sustainable growth. Savex will market, sell, and support the complete range of Accops products.

About Accops:

Accops is a digital workspace and converged identity & access management product company that helps organizations build or access on demand work-from-anywhere technology infrastructure.

Accops Digital Workspace suite — comprising zero trust-based access gateway, EUC virtualization (VDI), identity management solutions and thin client/zero client hardware endpoints — provides a complete hybrid work solution by replacing multiple point products, ensuring quick rollout and faster support, helping enterprises save 20-40% on their operational expenses and reduce their carbon footprint.

Accops is the single-stop shop for building an integrated workspace for business users, providing seamless access to modern web applications, SaaS applications, client-server applications, legacy applications, virtual applications and virtual desktops. Headquartered in Pune, India, Accops currently has a significant presence in over 10 countries, serving over 750 clients across multiple critical verticals, like BFSI, Healthcare, Pharma, Government, IT/ITes, Education and Defence.

Savex Quote:

Jayant Goradia, MD at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “Savex is delighted to partner with Accops – one of the leading Make-in-India brand. We are confident that our strategic partnership with Accops will enable our partners to provide remote access of business applications to their customers to meet the growing demand of work form anywhere This team up will empower our partner ecosystem across to meet end users’ needs for securing and scaling their workspaces.”

Accops Quote:

“Savex commands respect of channel community for working with values and integrity, bringing in best-in-class technology solutions. Savex has also created high recall with vendors by delivering outcomes consistently. Accops is the only made-in-India ‘Digital Workspace’ provider with over 500 clients in Indian subcontinent. We are confident that this Make-in-India advantage, our product portfolio and credibility will not only help grow business for both organizations but also give a richer experience to the channel community who are looking for options,” said Harish Menon, CEO, Accops.

About Savex

Established in 1986 and continuously evolving since then, Savex is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributor in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company is having 39 sales offices, and 42 stock locations, a sales force of over 600 and 10000+ partners in 700 cities.

With 36 years of experience in the Indian ICT Industry Savex core strengths lies in selection of best breed of Products and Solutions, Seasoned Team with knowledge and expertise along with Cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, Savex focuses on solution Selling and Security Services with strong Logistics and ability to deliver in 700 cities in India and globally over 200 countries in local currency. Savex also has a network of over 200,000 engineers as part of our extended team. Savex prides itself in its deep expertise and knowledge in cutting edge technology and rigorous process control, as well as a strong MSP partner network. The company also holds a professional service arm, Uniserved, which acts as an aggregator to deliver tech services.

Under guidance from Leadership Team comprising of Anil Jagasia – Founder and Chairman, Jayant Goradia – Managing Director, Devang Pandya – CTO and Director, Raunak Jagasia– Director Enterprise Business and Alliance, Mahendra Wahile – Director, Saurabh Naik – Director & Atul Gaur – Director, company has been able to maintain trust and integrity in the market

