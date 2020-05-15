Say What! Hulk to be the biggest villain in the next Avengers movie? | Bollywood Life

Avengers enjoys one of the biggest fandoms on the planet. There won’t be a single country who wouldn’t know about the Avengers series or about Marvel Cinematic Universe for that matter. Avengers Series is one of the biggest creations of Marvel Studios which has the craziest fan-followings. Though the makers said it was the end to the Avengers series a new Marvel fan theory suggests that Avengers five could be made. There’s no stopping to the fans where theories are concerned. They can think of the things that not even the makers could think about, there are several headcanons that go viral several alternate storylines that fans trend which leaves even the makers surprised. Also Read – Did you know Robert Downey Jr. convinced Mark Ruffalo to play Hulk?

Talking about fan theories, there is one such theory that suggests that Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo would be the biggest villain in Avengers' fifth installment. SHOCKING, right? We had the same reaction to it. Well, this theory which we are talking about is based on a comic book run called World War Hulk. As per the theory and the Marvel movies, Hulk will grow envious of Tony Stark and Doctor Strange. He will grow resentful given the fact that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) has been credited for bringing the end of Thanos. Having lost Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) when she sacrificed herself for the soul stone and the former theory, he would grow hostile and even form allies to avenge the same.

Unbelievable right? We think so too. Well, there could be many flaws in the theory as well, given the fact that Tony did actually beat Thanos in the end because of his stellar intelligence but that doesn't mean that he takes all the credit for himself. Also, Natasha self-sacrificed herself hence, there's no reason to blame anyone for that. Well, the makers did say that Bruce is not in control of Hulk as much as he claims to be but if Hulk was to be the villain, yes, that same baby-faced bulky guy, we think he would have done it long back.

