Sayani Gupta: A lot of people who were okay financially will not be okay anymore [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting us is unimaginable ways. The number of cases are rising every day. And it’s not just impacting the health bit. Many people have lost their jobs, and we also have a huge crisis of migrant workers who are walking barefoot for hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes. Also Read – It’s Expensive! Sayani Gupta’s orange bikini look will cost you as much as a high end smartphone

Watch the interview below:

In an exclusive interview with us, Four More Shots Please fame Sayani Gupta seemed to be rather disturbed. She said, “I am oscillating every day between good and horrible. I am enjoying myself in this quarantine period but there are so many people who are suffering incessantly. And the suffering is constantly increasing. The moment you see twitter and see these images and videos, you see that it’s really bad. The shit is getting real. Yesterday, a friend of mine lost her father due to COVID-19. These are strange times for all of us at a personal and social level. So yeah, I’m holding on.” Also Read – Four More Shots Please to get third season, will be directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee

She urged people to help those in need. “If you can help anyone out there, please do. Because there are too many people out there who are in need of food and money. Just keep giving. This is not gyaan or anything, it is just realization that I am sharing. One reason we are here is greed and this self-centred way of living. We need to realize that it is not just about us. Whatever you have, you need to share. You genuinely need to make this a habit and a way of life. I was talking to this friend of mine last night and we are all a little disturbed.” Also Read – Four More Shots Please 2: ‘As a public figure, I have been trolled,’ says Maanvi Gagroo [Exclusive]

There is going to be a lot of unrest. A lot of people who were okay financially will not be okay anymore. Everyone’s struggling and everyone is going through a bad phase including people you know and people who are already poor. They are going to suffer even more unfortunately. So just give. Whatever you have, just share. It’s a humble request. Please help whoever you can,” she added before signing off.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.