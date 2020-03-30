SC seeks report on migrant exodus

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre for a status report on steps being taken to tackle the large-scale movement of migrant workers across India.

A bench headed by chief justice S.A. Bobde and comprising justice Nageswara Rao heard the case via videoconferencing.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said migration needs to be stopped to prevent the spread of the virus. The division bench, however, said that “fear and panic is worse than the virus” and it will not pass orders without a report.

“We will deal with everything…First, we want to go through the government’s affidavit,” said Bobde. “We are not going to add to the confusion by issuing directions which are already being taken care of by the government.” The court will hear the case on Tuesday.

Two petitions, one by Rashmi Bansal and the other by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought directions for aid with respect to food, water, shelter, transport and medical aid for the migrant workers and their families, including women, kids, and elders, who are walking to their villages amid the crisis.

The PIL also sought urgent directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to immediately redress the heart wrenching and inhuman plight of thousands of migrant workers walking for hundreds of kilometres.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Since all transport services were barred, migrant workers started walking towards their home towns from big cities. Several state governments have arranged for interstate transport to ferry the workers to their native places.

The home ministry on Sunday ordered state governments to seal their borders to enforce the directions for nationwide lockdown. However, the Centre has asked state governments to provide food and shelter to stranded migrant workers.