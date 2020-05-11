Scales of justice lead to fat fines for fishy acts

news, local-news, Tasmania, fishing, angling, whitebait, poachers, Inland Fisheries

Tasmanian whitebait poachers and other fishing offenders were fined about $38,000 in a little more than seven months. Three defendants were convicted of a combined 35 offences during Magistrates Court proceedings between July 1 and February 9, the Inland Fisheries Service said. It said a further 59 offences were detected and dealt with by infringement or conditional caution notices. The court convictions led to $30,759 in fines. Infringement notice fines totalled $7728. The 35 court convictions included seven for taking whitebait without a licence, five for possessing whitebait without a licence and seven each for failing to comply with a ministerial order for taking of whitebait, using a non-permitted net and possessing a non-permitted net. There was also a conviction for taking excessive whitebait and another for possessing excessive whitebait. Smithton man Mitchell William Grey was among those convicted. He pleased guilty in the court in Burnie in November to taking and possessing whitebait without a licence, fishing in a closed water and possessing and/or using a non-permitted net. Inland Fisheries said his offences were on the Duck River, near Smithton, in September 2018. It said the river was closed to the taking of whitebait at the time. Grey was fined $1793. “This penalty should serve as a warning to anyone choosing to disregard the strict regulations around the taking of whitebait,” Inland Fisheries said in its latest quarterly Report to Anglers. The report also summarised the results of a 2017-18 recreational fishing survey released earlier this year by the UTAS Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies. It estimated 106,000 Tasmanians fished recreationally each year, with 74 per cent fishing in salt water only, 13 per cent only in fresh water and 13 per cent in both. It estimated they spent a combined $161 million per year, or about $1800 per fisher. Most of the spending ($100 million) was on boats, trailers, maintenance and fuel, with a further $16 million spent on fishing gear and $16 million on travel.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/441c1bdc-6a04-45bd-858e-791d866fadfe.JPG/r8_190_3160_1971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg