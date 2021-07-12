Scan documents from your phone with this app on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

The iScanner app works across a wide variety of everyday tasks for business, education, and organization, using AI technology to make high-quality scans of everything you need it to — including official documents, to-do lists, forms, IDs, passports, and more.

Using your phone’s camera, you’ll be able to scan, edit, markup, store, or share with ease. The AI can precisely detect borders and crop documents, and more with minimal quality loss. You can even add a signature stamp to documents, which means you can sign and send important forms virtually from wherever you are. Got sensitive information? You can blur it on the app and protect it by locking the storage folder with a PIN number. And when it’s time to store or share, it syncs seamlessly with email, messengers, Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive.

The iScanner’s AI abilities make it capable of some other awesome things as well — like solving math problems and equations and even counting similar objects in a group. All you need to do is point your phone camera at a math equation and it’ll give you an immediate answer (but don’t tell your professors). You can also measure an object’s length or calculate room area, making it an excellent companion app for interior designers and casual DIYers as well.

Organize documents and create digital copies with ease, among many other things, with this innovative app that essentially puts your office in your pocket. A lifetime subscription is only $39.99 (regularly $199) for a limited time.