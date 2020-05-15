‘Scarface’ Reboot Movie Will Be Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino will be directing the upcoming reboot of Scarface!

The 1983 movie was directed by Brian De Palma. While the film is considered to be one of the best movies of all time and ranks #106 on IMDb’s top rated movies ever, De Palma was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies that year.

You might not realize this, but the 1983 film was actually a reboot as well. The original film was released in 1932 and the upcoming reboot will be a reimagining of the core immigrant story told in both films.

Variety reports that Oscar winners Joel Coen and Ethan Coen wrote the latest version of the script for the upcoming movie, which will be released by Universal Pictures.

Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer starred in the 1983 film. Who do you think should land the roles for the upcoming reboot?

Luca is the director of movies like Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria, and he has another very exciting project in the works.