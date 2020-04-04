Scents and sensibility: DIY fragrances for your home

There’s something about a clean and fresh smelling home that feels like heaven. And when you are under a lockdown, a good home fragrance would act like an accessory, making your space feel extra homely. So how about some DIY home fragrances?

Air Fresheners

Lavender, sandalwood and ylang ylang make excellent air freshers. You can use these oils in bowls of hot water, 5-10 drops of oil in a bowl of hot water for easy diffusion. Alternately, you can also spritz the air with any of these oils.

Natural Home Scent

Add 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and 1sliced lemon to a pot and let it heat on simmer. Add water to fill the pot half way and let the mixture heat on simmer all day to get a beautiful fragrance at your home.

Carpet Fresheners

Add 4 cups of baking soda with 30 drops of lavender essential oil and spill it all over the carpet. Leave it for half an hour, then either clean the carpet with a vacuum or brush away with a stiff broom.

(With inputs from beauty expert Blossom Kochhar)

