Schlesinger Group Invests in Tech-Forward Future, Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Schlesinger Group, a leading global data collection, research services, and ResTech (research technology) company, is bolstering its commitment to giving clients more choice in how they capture insights by announcing several new strategic leadership appointments.

Troy Anderson, Chief Product & Technology Officer, has joined the team to lead the engine that powers Schlesinger’s technology systems and research technology products. In his role, Troy’s priority is building on the success of Schlesinger’s suite of qual and quant products to ensure they are relevant, easily accessible, intuitive, and highly effective.

Troy brings more than 20-years’ experience leading digital transformations at some of the world’s leading SasS companies, whose clients have included some of the world’s largest companies such as Apple, Google, Proctor & Gamble, and United Healthcare. “I am thrilled to be a part of Schlesinger’s tech-forward future,” said Anderson. “With the recent acquisitions (Methodify, Telmy, 20|20 Research, and Market Cube), we are uniquely positioned to harness award-winning products for compelling insights made smarter, faster, and easier for everyone.”

Three other key leadership assignments support Schlesinger’s strategic initiatives.

Ellie Ahmadi, Chief Marketing Officer, brings twenty years of experience in leading marketing strategies for expansion, demand generation, and digital transformation for large Fortune 500 organizations including Accenture, Protiviti, and Xerox. She will lead global marketing to help knowledge seeker audiences understand how Schlesinger can connect answers to important business questions through its growing range of products, services, and expertise.

Rob Ramirez has been appointed Chief Client Officer. Rob, who has held strategic development and client relationship roles at the company for over eight years, will focus on the company’s mantra that Schlesinger technology is developed to be harnessed by humans for humans. Rob is focused on ensuring the client experience remains front and center across the company’s self-serve, in-person, and ‘do-it-for-me’ solutions.

Sue Maldonado has assumed the role of Chief of Staff to CEO Steve Schlesinger. She will be instrumental in helping drive key initiatives and strategic priorities for the company.

Commenting on the appointments, Steve Schlesinger, CEO, said, “The energy and proven success of these leaders add impetus to the objectives of our talented strategic team as we drive our digital transformation forward. We are committed to an extraordinary choice of qual and quant products and an equally extraordinary research experience for knowledge seekers.”

Media Contact

Julie Terling, Schlesinger Group, 1 (281) 339-9763, julie.terling@schlesingergroup.com

SOURCE Schlesinger Group

