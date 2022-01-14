Schmitt Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) today announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021. The operating results for the three and six months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 include financial results from Schmitt’s July 9, 2020 acquisition of Ample Hills Creamery (“Ample Hills”).

Highlights of the three and six months ended November 30, 2021

Consolidated revenues increased $932,253 , or 45.9%, to $2,961,965 for the three months ended November 30, 2021 , as compared to $2,029,712 for the three months ended November 30, 2020 . Consolidated revenues increased $3,183,943 , or 90.0%, to $6,721,140 for the six months ended November 30, 2021 , as compared to $3,537,197 for the six months ended November 30, 2020 .



Net income was $2,187,912 , or $0.57 , per fully diluted share, for the three months ended November 30, 2021 , as compared to net loss of ($2,366,469) , or ($0.63) , per fully diluted share, for the three months ended November 30, 2020 . Net income was $1,142,873 , or $0.30 , per fully diluted share, for the six months ended November 30, 2021 , as compared to net loss of ($2,215,810) , or ($0.59) , per fully diluted share, for the six months ended November 30, 2020 .



with in cash, as compared to for the year ended . On November 12, 2021 , the Company signed a retail lease agreement in conjunction with its plans to open a new location in New York’s Upper West Side. The store is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.

Michael Zapata, Schmitt’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continue to make progress on our Schmitt business lines with increased revenue growth and the launching of new products for both Acuity and Xact. For Ample Hills, we enter the planning season with a focus on plans for an exciting 2022, where we expect continued expansion for our retail and wholesale segment. As a starting point, we were pleased to sign the lease for an iconic Upper West Side location in New York with an expected store opening in the Spring of 2022. We are also expanding wholesale and are excited to now be carried in New York’s D’Agostino’s and Gristedes locations as well as Central Market locations in Texas. These focused expansions allow us to further serve our communities as we share Ample Hills joy with our neighborhoods.

“For our SMS business lines the new product launches by Acuity and Xact combined with a stronger customer environment is showing a positive impact on revenue. This is an important year for both business lines with a focus on revenue generation and cost management. From a cash management perspective, we had roughly $350k in one-time costs this quarter from continued spending for our financial and IT system support structures. For funding future growth, we were pleased to complete the $5.1m sale of the 28th Street building that was previously used by the balancer business that we sold in 2019. We are also currently exploring the sale/leaseback for our Nicolai Street building.”

Summary data for the three months November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020

Three Months Ended November 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % Net sales $ 2,961,965 100% $ 2,029,712 100.0% $ 932,253 45.9% Gross margin 54.2% – 47.4% – – – Operating expenses $ 4,167,470 140.7% $ 3,109,393 153.2% $ 1,058,077 34.0% Net income (loss) $ 2,187,912 73.9% $ (2,366,469) (116.6%) $ 4,554,381 192.5% Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.57 $ (0.63) – $ – –

Summary data for the six months November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020

Six Months Ended November 30, Change 2021 2020 $ % Net sales $ 6,721,140 100.0% $ 3,537,197 100.0% $ 3,183,943 90.0% Gross margin 59.7% – 44.4% – – – Operating expenses $ 8,307,421 123.6% $ 5,338,729 150.9% $ 2,968,692 55.6% Net income (loss) $ 1,142,873 17.0% $ (2,215,810) (62.6%) $ 3,358,683 151.6% Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.30 – $ (0.59) – $ – –

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 2020 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,190,687 $ (2,364,832) Depreciation and amortization 145,118 100,724 EBITDA $ 2,335,805 $ (2,264,108) Adjusted for: Gain on sale of property and equipment (4,598,095) – Adjustment to bargain purchase gain – 82,103 Stock-based compensation 42,442 68,549 Income from discontinued product line – (18,852) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,219,848) $ (2,132,308)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2021 and 2020

Six Months Ended November 30, 2021 2020 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,149,223 $ (2,618,840) Depreciation and amortization 294,597 187,114 EBITDA $ 1,443,820 $ (2,431,726) Adjusted for: Gain on sale of property and equipment (4,598,095) – Bargain purchase gain – (1,189,512) Stock-based compensation 69,369 251,371 Income from discontinued product line – (57,139) Transaction fees and reorganization expenses – 125,167 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,084,906) $ (3,301,839)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net income (Loss) and Non-GAAP EPS for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 2,187,912 $ (2,366,469) Adjusted for: Gain on sale of property and equipment (4,598,095) – Adjustment to bargain purchase gain – 82,103 Stock-based compensation 42,442 68,549 Income from discontinued product line – (18,852) Tax effect of adjustments (1,138,913) 32,950 Adjusted loss (Non-GAAP) $ (3,506,654) (2,201,719) Non-GAAP loss per fully diluted share $ (0.92) $ (0.59)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP EPS for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2021 and 2020:

Six Months Ended November 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,142,873 $ (2,215,810) Adjusted for: Gain on sale of property and equipment (4,598,095) – Bargain purchase gain – (1,189,512) Transaction fees and re-organization expenses – 125,167 Stock-based compensation 69,369 251,371 Income from discontinued product line – (57,139) Tax effect of adjustments (1,132,182) (217,528) Adjusted loss (Non-GAAP) $ (4,518,035) $ (3,303,451) Non-GAAP loss per fully diluted share $ (1.18) $ (0.88)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Schmitt Industries

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted net loss (Non-GAAP)”, and “Non-GAAP loss per fully diluted share.” The most directly comparable measure for these non-GAAP financial measures are net income and basic and diluted net income per share. The Company presents adjusted EBITDA after excluding the bargain purchase gain related to the Ample Hills acquisition, related transaction and re-organization expenses, income from discontinued product line and stock-based compensation.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company was originally incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada, in 1984 and was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Oregon in 1995. Schmitt’s operating businesses include propane tank monitoring solutions, precision measurement solutions and ice cream production and distribution. The Company operates as two reportable segments: the Measurement Segment (“SMS”) and the Ice Cream Segment, which is comprised of Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to Schmitt’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes to this document made by wire services or internet service providers.

