Schneider Electric CES 2022: Leading Sustainability and the Homes of the Future

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ – Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation and energy management and automation, and the world’s most sustainable corporation 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knights, today at CES 2022 revealed the latest innovations in Smart and Sustainable Homes as part of its commitment to address the growing demand for resilient and sustainable home energy solutions. These newly revealed innovations include the first sockets and switches in the industry made from ocean materials and new enhancements to the award-winning Wiser Energy Center.

The need for a low-carbon future is undeniable and the time to act on a climate change strategy is now. The introduction of new technologies and changing consumption patterns will cause global CO2 emissions levels to decrease 30 per cent by 2050.

According to a recent survey by Schneider Electric, 85 per cent of people believe energy efficiency is the most important aspect of improving their homes, and more than half (53 per cent) believe it’s the responsibility of individuals to reduce carbon emissions. With homes expected to be the single greatest contributor to greenhouse emissions in the next decade, consumers are demanding innovative solutions that give them control over how energy is produced, stored and distributed in the home.

“The last year saw more strain on our homes than any moment in recent history – from wildfires and temperature-driven blackouts, to snow and ice causing grid-wide shutdowns. It’s no surprise that individuals are not only willing, but ready, to take the challenges of climate change into their own hands,” said YiFu Qi, Executive Vice President, Home and Distribution Division at Schneider Electric. “Consumers realize the value of creating not just a smart, but a smart and sustainable home, and our focus on innovation is empowering consumers to make real change in their homes today.”

Delivering Smart, Safe and Resilient Home Energy Power

The latest generation of the Wiser Energy Center, anchored by the Square D™ Energy Center in the U.S., helps meet the global sustainability goals of the future for the home, conveniently providing smart, safe and resilient power. Consumers now have full control over how energy is produced, stored and distributed in their homes. They can also switch from utility to alternative power sources – including battery, solar, or generators – to enhance energy resiliency, optimize energy usage and reduce costs.

New features allow to optimize non-utility energy resources in the event of an outage

New functionality creates a virtual critical load panel for each backup power source, maximizing available power until utility power is restored

Monitoring and control capability of Energy Center allows homeowners to reduce their home’s energy consumption and electrical heating/cooling costs by up to 50 per cent

Creating Home Energy Solutions from Recycled Ocean Plastics

Debuting at CES 2022, Schneider Electric is the first company to offer recycled ocean plastic solutions that create a truly functioning circular economy. Customers in select markets are now able to contribute to the reduction of ocean pollution by choosing sustainable products – including switches, sockets and frames – without compromising on durability and style.

The product range includes a switch made from polyamide fishing nets, collected off the coast of India and the Arabian sea and features the Ocean Plastic Logo

and the Arabian sea and features the Ocean Plastic Logo The product comes in sustainable packaging, eliminating all single-use plastic and non-recyclable materials from the packaging process

The product range is the first in the industry to receive the international Cradle to Cradle Silver certification for responsible product design and steps towards a continuous circular economy

Fishing nets account for almost 10 per cent of all plastic waste found in the sea: this new Merten model contributes to reducing the 640,000 tons of fishing nets left in the ocean each year and is the first step in making this range of products more sustainable

In the interest of the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, and the community, Schneider Electric will not physically attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas due to the growing concerns of the Omicron variant. To learn more about Smart and Sustainable Home innovations, please visit our virtual CES presence here.

