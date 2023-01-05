Schneider Electric Unveils First-of-its-Kind Simple, Smart, Sustainable Home Energy Management Solution at CES 2023

Award winning ‘Schneider Home’ provides energy independence with an integrated home energy management solution – controlled by a single, easy-to-use app – that automates energy production, storage, measurement and control, making homes efficient, resilient and sustainable

Intelligent, intuitive, and attractive, Schneider Home saves homeowners money while keeping them comfortable all the time – even during a power outage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Energy efficiency, sustainability, and simplicity are coming to homes in an entirely new way. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, unveiled Schneider Home – a first-of-its-kind home energy management solution for homeowners seeking savings, comfort, and energy independence – today at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (booth #53711).

The Schneider Home energy management solution includes a home battery for clean energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, a smart electrical panel, electric vehicle charger and connected electric sockets and light switches – all controlled by the easy-to-use Schneider Home app. The Schneider Home solution intelligently orchestrates home energy by bringing together utility power, solar, back up battery and EV charging. It offers unparalleled intelligence to homeowners, including the ability to monitor energy consumption by individual appliance, decide where to prioritize power during an outage to extend available back up power, and avoid expensive electrical service upgrades when purchasing an EV. The solution also allows homeowners to save by enrolling in utility programs and qualify for tax incentives.

In contrast to existing solutions which require separate apps and disjointed hardware, Schneider Electric has eliminated the complexity for homeowners by automating energy production, storage, measurement and control. Recognized by CES as a 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, Schneider Home’s sleek styling and integrated approach mark a new age of home energy management solutions.

Nadege Petit, Executive Vice President, Innovation at Schneider Electric said, “There’s never been a greater need for transformation or a greater opportunity for positive impact and innovation is how we empower consumers on their path to net zero. Homeowners are now able to produce their own energy and seamlessly switch between power sources to optimize cost. Schneider Home provides them the tools for a self-sufficient home, reducing their environmental impact, while saving them money on their energy bills.”

Schneider Home offers a unique integration of energy resources and digital capabilities, including:

Schneider Pulse : The heart of the electrified home. A smart electrical panel powered by embedded technology, functionality, and intelligence to interconnect various energy sources within the home. This solution has already been recognized for its innovation with awards from Time, Fast Company, and Green Builder, among others.

The heart of the electrified home. A smart electrical panel powered by embedded technology, functionality, and intelligence to interconnect various energy sources within the home. This solution has already been recognized for its innovation with awards from and among others. Schneider Boost: The home battery for energy storage. Store solar energy during the day and use it during peak rates for utility bill savings and to keep home power flowing during an outage.

The home battery for energy storage. Store solar energy during the day and use it during peak rates for utility bill savings and to keep home power flowing during an outage. Schneider Inverter: The high-power hybrid inverter for solar and storage. Converts solar energy output into usable AC electricity.

The high-power hybrid inverter for solar and storage. Converts solar energy output into usable AC electricity. Schneider Charge: The electric vehicle charger. Leverages onsite solar and storage to boost charge speed and reduce charging costs.

The electric vehicle charger. Leverages onsite solar and storage to boost charge speed and reduce charging costs. Schneider Home: The single app to control it all. Monitor, control and automate whole home energy management through one easy-to-use application.

Jaser Faruq, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Energy Storage at Schneider Electric said, “Choice, control, convenience – these are the characteristics that consumers are looking for in every experience. What better or more meaningful place to deliver that than in their own homes? We took the opportunity to reimagine home energy placing the customer at the center, then designing a full-featured, integrated system around their needs and paired with an intuitive app to simplify its operation. Now, with Schneider Home, homeowners can save time, save money and help with the climate challenge.”

This announcement timing couldn’t be more important. The cost of utility power in the U.S continues to increase, while damaging weather events and grid instability are driving the need for more clean, cost-effective, resilient, and secure energy. In tandem, the U.S. is making unprecedented investments in clean energy, and renewables are poised to become the largest source of electricity generation by 2025.1 Government incentives, utility programs and rebates have brought about a significant shift in how consumers engage with energy in their everyday lives.

Schneider Electric is the first company to bring together disparate home energy technologies into an integrated, open, and streamlined system – all controlled by a single app with unique capabilities, including:

Predefined and customizable energy saving settings, like Away Mode, to power off non-critical appliances when not needed, customize lighting scenes and set up your battery to maximize savings

Intelligent EV charging when rates are lowest – or directly from solar

Reduced time and complexity of installation in comparison to legacy systems

Minimal footprint and streamlined design taking up less space than current configurations – less clutter, more curb appeal

As the industry leader trusted in 4 of 10 U.S. homes with a legacy in smart, sustainable home electrification, Schneider Electric is meeting the needs of customers today and preparing them for the future. This solution solves for a clear and resonant market need at a time when 83% of Americans site energy efficiency and sustainability as the most important factors in home improvement.

The Schneider Home energy management solution is modular in design and can be purchased as a full suite or incrementally as homeowners’ needs evolve. The complete solution will roll out over the course of 2023. For more information, visit SchneiderHome.com.

