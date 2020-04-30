Scholarship honours family maritime legacy

news, local-news,

A family passion for maritime work has brought a legendary Launceston mariner and a student together in a unique way. The inaugural TasPorts Charles Black Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to 18-year-old Tasmanian student Ethan Richie, who has started his first year at the Australian Maritime College. The scholarship is named in honour of the late Charles Black, a former Launceston Harbourmaster who died in 2018. Mr Ritchie said he was honoured to have received the scholarship and that he had decided to study for a career in the maritime industry influenced by his father, who is a marine engineer. “I would love to end up having a job that really interests me, in an industry that is always engaging me and giving me new challenges,” Mr Ritchie said. “I would much prefer to be in a role where I can love the work that I do rather than just have a nice paycheck, that’s far more important.” Mr Ritchie started his studies at the AMC this year, where he is working towards a Bachelor of Engineering specialising in Naval Architecture, with Honours in Cooperative Education. “Studying at AMC has been a challenge with the changes due to COVID-19 but I am loving the content. It’s all very interesting and right up my alley,” Mr Ritchie said. TasPorts chief executive Anthony Donald said the scholarship was designed to pay tribute to the significant and unparalleled contribution the late Charles Black made to the Tasmanian maritime sector over more than 30 years. “Charles was a lifetime mariner and maritime industry expert who, among other achievements, was appointed as Tasmania’s first Harbourmaster in 2006 following the amalgamation of four local port authorities to become TasPorts,” Mr Donald said. “He was hugely respected in the maritime industry and also in the Tasmanian community for not only his professional accomplishments but also his character, which was often described as loyal, steadfast and practical.” The TasPorts Charles Black Memorial Scholarship was made available to a Tasmanian in their first year of an undergraduate degree at AMC in Semester 1, 2020. The scholarship provide $5000 per year for up to four years. Work experience with TasPorts is also available as part of the scholarship.

