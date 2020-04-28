School provides ‘some normality’ for kids

coronavirus,

Despite having a large chunk of their classmates missing, Launceston nurse Claire Blyth’s children regained a sense of normality when they returned to school on Tuesday. Mrs Blyth, a nurse, said she and her husband, who is also still working, did not hesitate to send their children back to school. “We didn’t really have a choice, but it’s been really good for them,” Mrs Blyth, who sends her five children to Trevallyn Primary School, said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmani State schools in Tasmania’s North and South returned from the Easter break on Tuesday, with all schools open for the families of essential workers. However, restrictions were still in place, with the state government asking all parents who can supervise their children’s learning at home, to do so. Mrs Blyth said while she didn’t have a choice whether or not to send her children to school, the end of the school holidays had provided a much-needed buffer for her family. “I think they were all pretty happy to head back to school, it might a bit of a different environment but I think they were sick of being at home,” she said. Her kids, who range from Kinder to Grade 5 pupils, enjoyed smaller class sizes, self-directed learning but also direct access to teachers. “One of my kids had PE [physical education] today but it was non-contact PE, so the school is adapting to make sure they are getting those normal experiences.” Mrs Blyth said she commended the school for the strong measures in place to adhere to social distancing where appropriate and its cleaning and hygiene protocols. With two working parents, Mrs Blyth said she and her husband had been sharing the caring duties during the holidays. “I work night shifts so I wouldn’t be able to home-school them when I am sleeping during the day,” she said. Mrs Blyth said the communication at all levels had been fantastic, with the school going above and beyond to communicate the changes to parents. “For example, we are not allowed on the school grounds to pick them up, we have to wait at the gates,” she said. “But I can’t fault the communication, the school have worked really hard over the break to make the transition easy.” Mrs Blyth said she also couldn’t fault the communication from the state government, despite the potential for mixed messages coming from the federal government. “Most of the parents would know, schools are governed by the states so at the end of the day we have to do as directed by [Premier] Peter Gutwein,” she said. Mr Gutwein, in his daily coronavirus address on Tuesday, made special mention of teachers and parents returning to school. “It will be a very different experience [for families, teachers and students],” he said. “Parents, I know how difficult this can be for parents…but we must not lose sight and make sure the most important people in this, our students, get the education they need and deserve.” Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/43add5ae-8051-49fb-9071-738bde7a02be.jpg/r0_271_6016_3670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg