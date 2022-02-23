School Social Workers Receive Critical Support via Transformative Case Management System, Improving Student Outcomes Amidst Alarming Mental Health Crisis

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA), a membership organization empowering school social workers and promoting the profession of school social work, is partnering with ECINS, the global provider of a unique, collaborative, cloud-based case management system, to enable school social workers to create better outcomes for students. In response to the devastating mental health crisis facing today’s students, ECINS and SSWAA are offering free access to a comprehensive Student Support System tailored to the specific needs of school social workers.

According to a recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics, as many as 60 percent of students expressed “strong distress,” including anxiety and depression. School social workers are on the front lines, helping students scarred by the pandemic and grappling with anxiety, depression, learning loss and a confluence of other mental health challenges. As the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stated, “Mental health challenges in children, adolescents and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade.”

Providing School Social Workers with Robust Tools to Support Students in Need

School social workers are on the front lines in this time of escalated need, making it critical that they have the insights and tools necessary to support their students effectively; however, the majority operate with limited resources and insufficient systems.

“School social workers have been getting by for far too long without a comprehensive, integrated system to manage their caseload. We’ve worked with SSWAA to tailor our case management system to meet the unique needs of school social workers, and the response has been overwhelming,” says Gary Pettengell, co-founder and CEO at ECINS. “We are excited to make our Student Support System easily accessible to schools across the country in order to further our mission of enabling early intervention to support better outcomes.”

ECINS is now offering SSWAA members free access to their Student Support System with special discounted member subscription rates following the introductory period.

“The ECINS Student Support System is exactly what school social workers need in today’s world – we’ve never come across anything as all-encompassing,” explains Rebecca Oliver, Executive Director of SSWAA. “Our goal is to get this in the hands of as many schools and districts as possible, ultimately using the system as a foundation for standardizing best practices in school social work across America.”

About ECINS:

Empowering Communities with Integrated Network Systems (ECINS) is a social enterprise dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people and empowering the practitioners who serve them. A purpose-built, cloud-based, highly secure case management system, ECINS is the most widely used multi-agency collaboration tool in the U.K. and is rapidly expanding in the U.S. and around the world. Created on the belief that when people work together they can achieve more, ECINS is capable of solving just about any case management problem that exists. Learn more at ecins.com.

About SSWAA:

The School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA) is a membership organization with the mission to empower school social workers and promote the profession to enhance the social and emotional growth and academic outcomes of all students nationally and globally. For more information about SSWAA, please visit sswaa.org.

