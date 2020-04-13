‘Schooled’ Sneak Peek: Glascott Make CB The Principal While He’s Out To Have Surgery

Glascott makes a surprise announcement in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Schooled.’ He’s having surgery and names CB interim principal at William Penn while he’s out.

Glascott uses his morning meeting to announce to Lainey, CB, Coach Mellor, Wilma, and the other teachers that he’s going to be out for a few days because he’s “going under the knife and may die.” Glascott adds in this EXCLUSIVE preview that he’s getting a “life-threatening procedure” done. The teachers are understandably worried about William Penn’s principal.

He reveals that he’s having hallux valgus surgery. While it sounds intense, Wilma lets everyone know that Glascott just has a bunion he needs to get removed. He’s not having life-threatening surgery whatsoever. Glascott says he actually has a “bunionette” because it’s at the base of his baby toe.

While he’s out recovering, someone needs to take over as principal until he returns. “The person I will be passing the torch to is… CB,” Glascott announces to the teachers. Everyone is surprised by the reveal, especially CB. “What an honor. Wow,” a shocked CB tells Glascott. “I promise to represent this school to the best of my ability, John.” Lainey quips to CB, “Relax, Miss America. It’s a couple days.” Honestly, we can’t wait to see what kind of ties CB breaks out during his run as principal.

The synopsis for the April 15 episode reads: “Coach Mellor deals with jealousy issues after learning Julie is friends with a handsome doctor. Meanwhile, Glascott appoints CB to be substitute principal after his surgery but needs Lainey to solve a problem with the mean girls of William Penn that he can’t.” Schooled stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, Brett Dier as CB, and Haneefah Wood as Wilma. airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.