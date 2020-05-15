Schools fund to provide for 280 maintenance projects

news, local-news,

About 125 schools across the state will benefit from the government’s $10 million school revitalisation fund announced last month, Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff says. The maintenance program is designed to not only create work for the trades industry but improve facilities at schools with priority to be given to projects that enhance fire and electrical safety, painting, flooring, and asbestos removal. ETCS Electrical and Fire provides services statewide. Chief executive Scott Bellinger said the program had allowed the business to take on apprentices that would otherwise not have been employed. “The stimulus package that has been released will enable us to keep every single one of our staff members working,” he said. Mr Rockliff said about about 280 projects across 125 sites will benefit from the program. He said funding would be distributed equitably across all regions. Mr Rockliff said local contractors would be employed to undertake the work. “The government will do everything it can to rebuild the economy and support jobs while also delivering on vital maintenance projects,” he said. Under the program, roof work will be done at Scottsdale Primary School and there will be a switchboard upgrade at East Devonport Primary School. There will be fire services upgrades undertaken at Flinders Island District School. Rhiana Primary School will receive a switchboard upgrade and Hillcrest Primary School will get a roofing upgrade. Mountain Heights School at Queenstown will receive general refurbishment involving painting, lighting and floorcovering.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/86672d9d-daa6-492f-9dab-a54f82ceaf73.jpeg/r10_448_4022_2715_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg