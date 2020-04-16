Schools ‘prepared for online learning’

coronavirus,

Tasmanian parents will be supported in term 2 for at-home learning when children return from the Easter break. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced after a meeting of National Cabinet on Thursday that a step-by-step plan would be put in place to bring schools back to some normality, it would not be an overnight process. He also reiterated that the responsibility for public schools lay with the states, so it would be up to the state government to communicate what measures remained in place for term 2. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmani A Tasmanian Education Department spokesman said online or remote learning would continue into term two but it would be reviewed as the situation with coronavirus continues to unfold. “In line with previous messaging, schools will remain open for students in Term 2 where parents or carers are unable to support or supervise their child/ren’s learning at home. Schools may utilise the same approach for those onsite as that identified for children learning at home,” the spokesperson said. “Learning at home will occur in a variety of ways, and students will not just be required to learn online.” Online learning will be available but it will also be supported with offline work packs, which have been collated and distributed by individual schools. Parents who do not have access to an adequate device to continue their child or children’s remote learning have been offered the loan of department laptops and tablets but learning will also be supplemented with paper-based learning packs. “This offline learning will be supported by direct communication from teachers to students and parents, including phone calls and emails. All schools are encouraged to use a balanced approach to learning, that includes offline tasks,” the spokesperson said. “Parents are not expected to be the experts and the most important aspect is continuing to encourage children to engage and stay interested in their learning. “Students teachers will continue to be available to support their learning and parents should not hesitate to get in touch with them.” Mr Morrison said on Thursday the said public health advice remained the same with regards to the rates of the virus in children compared to adults. “The fact is, the teachers are more at risk in the staff room than they are in the classroom,” he said. He said the step-by-step approach would be needed to get there. “No one in this room doesn’t want it to go back to how it was,” he said. Schools remain open for children of essential workers.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/e3da063d-ffd9-4c3a-9c23-f566825be0ef.jpg/r12_292_5603_3451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg