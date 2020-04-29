Schools under pressure to reopen within a month

US virus numbers pass one million

NYC flouts social distancing rules

British Airways to cut thousands of jobs

China slams Morrison government

Private schools are being offered an early payment of more than $3.3 billion but only if they get students back into classrooms within a month.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan wants to see students getting back to their normal education routines by the end of May, as the coronavirus crisis eases in Australia.

“What we want is all non-government schools, all independent and Catholic schools to

get a plan in place to be reopened by the end of May and commit to get their students back in the classroom, 50 per cent of the students back in the classroom at all year levels by the end of May,” He told ABC TV today.

Mr Tehan said the expert advice is that’s safe for children and teachers to return to classrooms.

“That’s why we’re incentivising non-government schools to get back to teaching in the classroom as studies released on Monday have shown if we don’t do that, it’s going to be those children from low socio-economic backgrounds, from indigenous backgrounds, from rural and remote backgrounds, where English is spoken as a second language in the home, it’s going to be those students who miss out.”

But he’s faced pushback from the state governments and private school bodies.

media_camera Education Minister Dan Tehan wants kids back at school. Picture: AAP

The minister has now written to the independent schools’ peak body and the National Catholic Education Commission offering an early payment of a quarter of the annual funding due to them in July.

He says if the schools commit to having their physical campus open for term two for those students who can’t learn from home, they can get 12.5 per cent of their money – a total of almost $1.7 billion – on May 21.

They must also have a plan to fully reopen classrooms at the start of June.

The same amount would be paid on June 9 if at least half their students are back in regular classroom-based learning from June 1.

The idea is to give schools a cash boost if they need it to cope with the virus crisis while also giving them an incentive to end learning from home.

Schools don’t have long to consider the offer, with Mr Tehan giving them until Friday to opt in.

Despite this, the independent Education Union’s Queensland and Northern Territory branch released a short research paper on Tuesday that said reopening schools was a “high-risk strategy”.

But the paper primarily highlights research looking at the ways children spread influenza.

More than 6731 cases have been recorded in Australia but just around 1100 are active.

Of the active cases, 109 are in hospital, with 42 in intensive care.

Only one out of 12 cases detected during the past 24 hours was due to an unknown, community transmission.

The death toll is 88: NSW 41 (including two people who died in NSW but are Queensland residents), Victoria 18, Tasmania 11, WA eight, Queensland four, SA four, ACT three.

About 21 of the deaths were passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, four were on the Artania in WA and 11 were residents at Newmarch House nursing home, in Sydney.

More than two million people have downloaded the federal government’s tracking app COVIDSafe since its Sunday release.

COLES, WOOLWORTHS REMOVE CONTROVERSIAL MAGAZINE

Australian doctors have praised major supermarkets for removing a magazine they say spreads “pseudoscientific” medical advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said the magazine What Doctors Don’t Tell You promotes alternative medicines and tells readers how to protect themselves from 5G.

RACGP President Harry Nespolon has welcomed the move by Coles and Woolworths to pull the magazine from their stores, saying they have helped stop the “spread of false and pseudoscientific medical ‘advice’ being disseminated to Australians”.

“Now, more than ever, we need to heed expert medical advice and ignore pseudo- scientific nonsense and myths that will ‘cure’ COVID-19 and all else,” Dr Nespolon said in a statement today.

He said people are anxious and “suffering from information overload” but urged them to apply a “sniff test” to information being promoted on social media or supermarket shelves.

“Instead, listen to your local GP because expert advice matters and we are doing all we can to keep you safe and well.”

TWIGGY HELPS SECURE 10 MILLION EXTRA TESTS

Australian businessman Andrew (Twiggy) Forrest has secured an additional 10 million COVID-19 test kits that will be distributed around the nation by his charity the Minderoo Foundation.

The businessman used his connections in China to secure the tests for the Australian Government and they will be crucial as Australia tries to ramp up testing as lockdown restrictions are eased in coming months.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the extra tests to arrive between now and the end of the year would allow an almost 20 fold increase in testing.

“Our approach to testing in Australia, already one of the highest rates per capita in the world, has been a vital part of our success in flattening the infection curve,” he said.

“As we move to the next stage of our recovery, further expanding testing capacity and case ascertainment is one of the three critical steps we can take to protect Australians, avoid further spikes in community transmission and assist in easing restrictions.”

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said an expanded testing program will have an initial strong focus on testing anyone who has acute respiratory symptoms (coughs, colds, sore throat etc), widespread testing of contacts of COVID-19 cases and checks on frontline health and aged care workers.

media_camera Andrew Forrest says this is a time to work together. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

Dr Forrest said that during times of national emergency and crisis, all parts of society had to come together in the national interest.

“There are many reasons that increasing testing capacity is so critical,” Dr Forrest said.

“It allows Government to isolate the virus instead of the entire population and extinguish its growth instead of our economy.

“It provides the confidence the Government requires to lift restrictions to rapidly expedite getting the country back to work.

“By connecting people from across the commercial, research and health care sectors, we’ve been able to accelerate the set-up of new equipment, to help pull Australia out of its economic deep freeze,” Dr Forrest said.

The COVID-19 test kits and equipment will be supplied by the Beijing Genomic Institute (BGI), Thermo Fisher and Tecan.

The Government will enter into supply contracts with private pathology providers, including Sonic Healthcare and Healius, for the 13 BGI and 14 Tecan laboratory systems to expand testing in every state and territory.

USA EXCEEDS ONE MILLION CASES

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped one million on Tuesday local time, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 57,000 people in the US, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 1,002,498 by the Baltimore-based school’s latest count.

Globally, coronavirus cases topped three million since the outbreak began in China late last year.

The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has five times as many cases as the next hardest-hit countries of Italy, Spain and France.

media_camera America has passed the one million mark for COVID-19 cases. Picture: AFP

Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks fifth based on cases per capita, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has about 30 cases per 10,000 people. Spain ranks first at over 48 cases per 10,000 people, followed by Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

US coronavirus deaths, the highest in the world, now exceed the total number of Americans killed in the 1950-53 Korean War – 36,516.

Coronavirus deaths total just below the 58,220 Americans killed during the Vietnam War that ended in 1975.

media_camera A pregnant woman protects herself against the coronavirus while out in New York City, which remains the epicentre of the virus in the US. Picture: AFP

The coronavirus has killed more people in the United States than the seasonal flu in recent years, except for the 2017-2018 season, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Flu deaths range from a low of 12,000 in the 2011-2012 season to a high of 61,000 during 2017-2018.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States fall far short of the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and killed 675,000 Americans, according to the CDC.

Unprecedented stay-at-home orders to try to curb the spread of the virus have hammered the economy, with the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits over the last five weeks soaring to 26.5 million.

About a dozen states are beginning to relax the stay-at-home restrictions despite the warning of health experts that premature actions could cause a surge in new cases.

media_camera Guest rooms at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas are illuminated to spell out “Hope Shines Bright” as America passed one million coronavirus cases. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

NYC IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR FLYOVER

Meanwhile, hundreds of New Yorkers flocked to waterfront parks on Tuesday — blowing off social-distancing guidelines and standing shoulder-to-shoulder to catch a glimpse of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds that, ironically, roared over the Big Apple in an airborne tribute to coronavirus frontline medical workers struggling daily to lower the number of COVID-19 cases.

Photos show packed crowds looking skyward from New York and New Jersey, throwing COVID-19 concerns up in the air for a chance glance at the famous jet squads, reports the New York Post.

media_camera New Yorkers ignored social distancing rules to watch military aircraft fly over the city as a way of thanking essential workers. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

“I’m not worried about it,” said Arthur Moss, 41, who watched the show with friends in Long Island City. “If you’re outside you don’t need to wear a mask.”

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said people must wear masks outside when social distancing is not feasible, such on crowded sidewalks — but Moss, of New Orleans, apparently didn’t know that.

“It’s a beautiful day,” he added. “I’m from New Orleans and I always used to see the Blue Angels. I’m out here to support the frontline people.”

One local, who identified herself only as Margaret Ann, said she tried social distancing but found it near impossible.

“We tried, but the piers are 10-feet wide, same with the sidewalks,” the 34-year-old said. “When these many people come at once there really isn’t much you can do.”

media_camera Military aircraft fly over the Queensboro Bridge in New York City. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

Nearly 500 people gathered along the park, many leaving cars double- and triple-parked along a nearby boulevard to rush out to the piers so as not to miss the show.

The 40-minute, joint flying demonstration by the Navy’s Angels and the US Air Force T-Birds launched a nationwide display of airborne shout-outs to first responders and health care workers, with the jet teams taking to the skies above Manhattan, Long Island and New Jersey.

The jets’ first zoomed over the George Washington Bridge in the north of Manhattan at midday (2am AEST), then veered west over Newark in New Jersey, before flying east over Lower Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. After that, they buzzed out over the Long Island Sound, looping around Westchester County before heading south toward Pennsylvania for the next leg of the tour.

media_camera New Yorkers weren’t too worried about social distancing as they watched a flyover. Picture: AP

Video shows the war birds flying in Delta formation over Downtown Brooklyn.

Dubbed “Operation American Strong,” the 12-jet precision-flying crew will put on shows all the way to Texas, according to Air Force Magazine.

The Thunderbirds were founded in 1953, and the Blue Angels in 1946, in the wake of World War II.

BRITISH AIRWAYS TO CUT THOUSANDS OF JOBS

It comes as British Airways is set to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan forced on the carrier by the fallout from the novel coronavirus, its parent company IAG said on Tuesday (local time).

The firm said its plans were still under consultation but it was “likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000”.

Passenger demand would take “several years” to return to 2019 levels, it added. International Airlines Group (IAG), which also owns Iberia and Vueling, saw its shares lose 2.2 per cent as preliminary results showed first quarter revenue had fallen by 13 per cent to 4.6 billion euros ($A7.7 billion).

media_camera British Airways has been forced to cut 12,000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: AFP

The group’s operating result before exceptional items came in at a loss of 535 million euros ($A898 million), compared with a profit of 135 million last year, with the second quarter expected to be worse.

IAG said it had reduced passenger capacity for April and May by 94 per cent compared with the same period last year.

BA chief executive Alex Cruz had warned last month there would be consequences for the airline after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand.

Recent weeks have seen the carrier, which has some 4500 pilots and 16,000 cabin crew, only operating flights for essential travel and repatriation of tourists marooned abroad.

Weighing further on the group was an exceptional 1.3 billion euro ($A2.1 billion) charge resulting, it said on Tuesday, from the “ineffectiveness” of its fuel and foreign currency hedges for the remainder of the year.

media_camera An empty British Airways’ check-in area at Geneva Airport earlier this month. Picture: AFP

IAG, which said detailed first quarter results would be released on May 7, added its January-February operating result was similar to that period of 2019, despite the suspension of flights to China from the end of January as the virus impacted there.

The group repeated its February guidance that “given the uncertainty on the impact and duration of COVID-19, IAG is not currently providing profit guidance for 2020” as a whole.

“However, the Group expects its operating loss in the second quarter to be significantly worse than in the first quarter,” given the virus fallout, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Gunning said in the statement.

media_camera The airline industry has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

BRITAIN HOLDS MINUTE’S SILENCE

Meanwhile, Britain has fallen silent in honour of health and other key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

People paused on Tuesday in a sombre nationwide tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the frontline, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

Healthcare staff, some tearful, bowed their heads in memory of colleagues, followed in some areas by applause. Elsewhere, traffic stopped as essential workers in all key sectors were remembered.

media_camera Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses for a minute’s silence. PICTURE: AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed key workers who have lost their lives in the pandemic will not be forgotten.

Just back at work after recovering from COVID-19, he joined the countrywide commemoration, which the Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing had campaigned for.

Mr Johnson stood in silence alongside Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill and Chancellor Rishi Sunak inside 10 Downing Street.

Afterwards, the PM tweeted: “This morning I took part in a minute’s silence to remember those workers who have tragically died in the coronavirus pandemic. The nation will not forget you.”

media_camera More than 100 NHS workers in the UK have died of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

More than 100 NHS and social care workers have lost their lives. Workers in other key sectors such as transport are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic. College of Nursing chief Dame Donna Kinnair said: “I am heartened to hear how many people took part in the minute’s silence to honour the memory of staff who have tragically died during the pandemic.

media_camera A lone jogger runs in an empty park in London. Picture: Getty Images

“We thought it was important to pay tribute publicly to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and I am proud that so many took the time to do so this morning.” She issued an urgent call for protection of workers, saying the death toll must not be allowed to rise.

“An even greater task now remains – to stop more joining the tragic number of those who have died. All key workers, healthcare staff among them, must be afforded the greatest protection.

POPE URGES LOCKDOWN OBEDIENCE

Meanwhile, Pope Francis waded into the church-state debate about virus-imposed lockdowns of religious services, calling on Tuesday for “prudence and obedience” to government protocols to prevent infections from surging again.

Francis’ appeal came just two days after Italian bishops bitterly complained that the Italian government offered no provisions for Masses to resume in its plan to reopen Italian business, social and sporting life starting May 4.

While it wasn’t clear if Francis intended to send a different message than the bishops, his appeal for obedience and prudence was in line with his previous calls to protect the most vulnerable, and for economic interests to take a back seat to shows of solidarity.

media_camera The Pope has been holding a private livestreamed morning mass at the Santa Marta chapel in The Vatican. Picture: AFP

At the same time, Francis has certainly chafed at the lockdown, saying early on that he felt like he was in a “cage” and lamenting more recently that the church isn’t really “Church” without a community of faithful present and the administration of sacraments.

“As we are beginning to have protocols to get out of quarantine, let us pray that the Lord gives his people, all of us, the grace of prudence and obedience to the protocols so that the pandemic doesn’t return,” Francis said on Tuesday.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte’s government announced on Sunday that funerals could resume starting May 4, but there was no information on when the faithful could attend Mass.

In response, the Italian bishops’ conference expressed outrage that its proposals of safety protocols had apparently been ignored.

The bishops said they “cannot accept that freedom of worship is compromised.”

They argued the government should have distinguished between its duty to provide health guidance and the church’s right to “organise the life of the Christian community, respecting the measures but in full autonomy.”

media_camera Italy remains in lockdown as restaurants offer only takeaway. Picture: AFP

Mr Conte’s office hastily responded that it was working on protocols to allow the resumption of liturgical services as soon as possible but “in conditions of maximum security.”

Francis weighed in on the fraught issue at the start of morning Mass celebrated alone in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives. Francis has been celebrating daily Mass to empty pews in observance of the Vatican’s own lockdown measures, which mirror those of Italy, the epicentre of the European pandemic. The Vatican has recorded 10 positive cases, the last one confirmed Tuesday in a Holy See official who tested positive but is now asymptomatic. All the official’s colleagues have tested negative, the Vatican said in a statement.

When Mr Conte locked all of Italy down in March, Francis’ vicar of Rome sparked an outcry among some of the faithful when he ordered all churches shut to comply. The vicar, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, relented after speaking to Francis and allowed diocesan churches to remain open for individual prayer. Cardinal De Donatis later tested positive for the virus and was hospitalised for 11 days before being released earlier this month.

media_camera Mounted police patrol empty St. Peter’s Square in Rome. Picture: AP

Italian bishops have been in negotiation with the government about a reopening of public services, and on Tuesday the bishops said those negotiations were continuing despite the “tough” tone of their Sunday statement. “I think in any relationship, if it’s true, there will be moments in which you can and must raise your voice, as long as this doesn’t become the norm,” the undersecretary of the bishops conference, the Rev. Ivan Maffeis, told the TV2000 broadcaster.

Francis’ weekly Sunday blessings from his window overlooking an empty St. Peter’s Square, not to mention his solo Holy Week and Easter services, have served as a stark visual reminder of how the pandemic has radically altered the practice of communal religious observance around the world.

Some Catholic conservatives and traditionalists have bristled at the closures and framed them as a violation of their right to religious liberty. Some evangelical pastors in the U.S., Brazil and elsewhere have resisted lockdowns and held services, and big religious observances in South Korea, France and Iran have been blamed for helping to spread the infection early on.

WUHAN LAB VIRUS LEAK FEARS RAISED IN EARLY FEBRUARY

Advice to the Morrison government as early as February suggested that COVID-19 may have been an inadvertent leak from a Wuhan laboratory, three senior federal sources have confirmed.

In the early days of the outbreak the probability was initially placed at around 50 per cent that COVID-19 was accidentally released from a bio-containment facility but this was swiftly downgraded to a five per cent chance as more became known about the virus, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.

Responding to The Daily Telegraph’s revelations that Five Eyes intelligence agencies were looking at the Wuhan Institute of Virology after it was revealed two senior scientists had worked in Australia studying live bats, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the reason Australia wanted a review was to understand “exactly” how the coronavirus started.

media_camera Two Chinese paramilitary policeman wears protective mask in Beijing. Picture: Getty Images

“We want a clear, independent, fearless global review of the origins, the actions, and the global path forward, in relation to this and all future pandemics,” he said.

In the upper echelons of the Morrison government it is now considered unlikely the naturally occurring, highly infectious coronavirus came from a laboratory but that further investigations are required to advance world knowledge and prevent future pandemics.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said while he could not comment on the Telegraph’s report that senior Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists Peng Zhou and Shi Zhengli studied bats at the CSIRO’s Australian Animal Health Laboratory, he said: “Obviously, ASIO and our agencies do a lot of work with their international counterparts, particularly the Five Eyes community. We’ve looked at a number of cases, particularly over the last couple of years,” he said.

media_camera China has been accused of covering up the threat of the coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

“But it’s not something I’d comment on in terms of the investigation.”

Mr Zhou — the head of the Bat Virus Infection and Immunity Project at the Wuhan Institute of Virology — spent three years at the bio-containment facility Australian Animal Health Laboratory between 2011 and 2014.

The other scientist whose work is being looked at is Ms Zhengli, who is the director of the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Wuhan Institute of Virology. She also spent time in Australia in 2006 at the Animal Health Laboratory.

When the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in Wuhan, Ms Zhengli said she had sleepless nights worrying whether it was released from her laboratory but has since strongly denied this occurred.

The Daily Telegraph does not suggest the two scientists are responsible for the outbreak or spread of COVID-19, but merely that they have come to the attention of intelligence agencies.

CHINA SLAMS MORRISON GOVERNMENT

It comes as Chinese officials have accused Australia of selling “vinegar” as “wine,” criticising the Morrison government’s call for an independent review into the origins of the coronavirus as a “political manoeuvre”.

A public stoush between the two nations over Australia’s push for a global COVID-19 inquiry has continued to escalate, with Trade Minister Simon Birmingham confirming on Tuesday the federal government called China’s Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye after he made “threats of economic coercion”.

Mr Jingye had said the Chinese public would boycott Australian imports if the government continued to pursue a review.

media_camera Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye. Picture: AAP

A Chinese Embassy spokesman took the extraordinary step of publicly highlighting the “content” of the phone call between Mr Jingye, and DFAT Secretary Frances Adamson that took place on Monday.

The spokesman said Mr Chenge “flatly rejected” Australia’s concerns about his remarks on trade and elaborated “clearly” China’s position on the COVID-19 review proposal.

“(Mr Cheng said) that no matter what excuses the Australian side has made, the fact cannot be buried that the proposal is a political manoeuvre,” the spokesman said.

“Just as a western saying goes: cry up wine and sell vinegar”.

The Embassy claimed Ms Adamson “tried her best” to defend Australia’s review proposal.

“(Ms Adamson said) the proposal has neither political motive nor targets China,” the spokesman said.

“She also admitted it is not the time to commence the review now and Australia has no details of the proposal.

“She further said that Australia does not want the matter to have any impact on Australia-China relationship.”

In a statement the Embassy said Australia should put aside “ideological bias, stop “political games” and do more to “promote” the bilateral relationship with China.

– with staff writers and wires

Originally published as Schools under pressure to reopen within a month